Jio Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 480, Following Airtel, Vi: All Details

Reliance Jio says that the new hiked prepaid plan prices will come into effect from December 1.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 November 2021 10:59 IST
Jio Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 480, Following Airtel, Vi: All Details

Reliance Jio most premium Rs. 2,399 plan will now be priced at Rs. 2,879

Highlights
  • JioPhone plan of Rs. 75 will now be priced at Rs. 91
  • Data add-on plans of Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 251 see price hikes
  • The Rs. 199 prepaid plan will be priced at Rs. 239 from December

Reliance Jio has followed Airtel and Vodafone Idea to increase the prices of select prepaid plan offerings. A price hike of up to Rs. 480 has been introduced on its unlimited prepaid plan offerings. Reliance Jio also says that it has hiked prices to strengthen a ‘sustainable telecom industry'. As per the latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India subscription report, Jio has the most wireless subscribers with 36.43 percent market share. As of September 2021, Jio is said to have 424.837 million wireless subscribers in India.

While the prices of several Reliance Jio unlimited plans, one JioPhone plan, and data add-ons have been hiked, the benefits continue to remain the same. The most premium Rs. 2,399 will now be priced at Rs. 2,879, introducing a price hike of Rs. 480. The pack continues to offer 365 days validity, 2GB per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day benefits. Reliance Jio says that the new plans will come into effect from December 1.

The JioPhone plan of Rs. 75 will be priced at Rs. 91 starting December. It will continue offer 3GB data per month, unlimited voice, and 50 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days. Similarly, data add-on plans of Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 251 will now be priced at Rs. 61, Rs. 121, and Rs. 301 respectively. These data add-on plans offers up to 50GB data benefit.

All Jio unlimited plans come with unlimited voice calling benefits. The Rs. 129 prepaid plan will be priced at Rs. 155 and it bundles 2GB pre month, 300 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 149 prepaid plan will be priced at Rs. 179 and it offers 1GB per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 24 days. The Rs. 199 pack will be priced at Rs. 239 and it comes with a validity of 28 days, .5GB daily data benefit, unlimited voice, and 100 SMS messages per day.

Several other Jio unlimited plans with 56 days, 84 days and 336 days validity will also see price hikes. See all the changed prepaid plan prices below:

Current Price New Price Validity Benefits
75 (JioPhone plan)> 91 28 3GB/month, unlimited voice, 50 SMS
129 155 28 2GB/month, unlimited voice, 300 SMS
149 179 24 1GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
199 239 28 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day
249 299 28 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
399 479 56 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
444 533 56 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
329 395 84 6GB, unlimited voice, 1,000 SMS
555 666 84 1.5GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
599 719 84 2GB/ day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/ day
1299 1559 336 24GB, unlimited voice, 3600 SMS
2399 2879 365 2GB/ day, unlimited voice,100 SMS/ day
51 (data) 61 NA 6GB
101 (data) 121 NA 12GB
251 (data) 301 30 50GB
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio Prepaid Plans
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
