Jio Platforms to Receive Rs. 5,683.50 Crores Investment From ADIA

Reliance has now sold just over 21 percent of Jio Platforms to investors in less than seven weeks.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2020 10:07 IST
  • The latest investment gives Jio an enterprise value of Rs. 5,16,000 crore
  • Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment announced an investment in Jio on Friday
  • Jio has now sold over 21 percent of Jio Platforms to investors

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16 percent of its digital unit Jio Platforms for Rs. 5,683.50 crores rupees ($752 million).

ADIA's investment in Jio Platforms, which comprises Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm and its music and video streaming apps, gives the unit an enterprise value of Rs. 5,16,000 crores, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has now sold just over 21 percent of Jio Platforms to investors including Facebook, securing nearly $13 billion (Rs. 97,885.65 crores in India) in less than seven weeks.

On Friday, Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala Investment announced it would purchase a 1.85 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs. 9,093 crores.

"The rapid growth of the (Jio) business, which has established itself as a market leader in just four years, has been built on a strong track record of strategic execution," Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, executive director in ADIA's private equities department, said in a statement.

With estimated assets of nearly $700 billion (roughly Rs. 52.89 lakh crores), ADIA is chaired by the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, while its deputy chairman is Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

With more than 376 million users, Jio Infocomm is India's biggest telecoms firm by subscribers. Since entering the market in 2016 with free voice service and cut-price data it has forced out several rivals and driven consolidation in the sector.

Ambani has always pitched Jio as a tech company instead of a traditional mobile carrier, often saying publicly that "data is the new oil".

© Thomson Reuters 2020

