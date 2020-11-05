Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Phone Users Get 3 New All in One Prepaid Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data, 336 Days Validity

Reliance Jio Phone Users Get 3 New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data, 336 Days Validity

Reliance Jio Phone users who recharge with Rs. 1,501 plan get to use 1.5GB per day.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 November 2020 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio Phone Users Get 3 New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data, 336 Days Validity

Reliance Jio adds three new plans to its all-in-one prepaid annual plans list

Highlights
  • Jio Phone users get Rs. 1,001, Rs. 1,301, and Rs. 1,501 annual plans
  • Rs. 1,001 prepaid annual plan comes with 49GB of data
  • Jio all-in-one prepaid annual plans are valid for 336 days

Reliance Jio all-in-one prepaid annual plans have been introduced for Jio Phone users, adding to the already available all-in-one plans, but with much longer validity. The three prepaid plans have been updated on the official website and come at Rs. 1,001, Rs. 1,301, and Rs. 1,501 price points. Jio Phone users can get up to 504GB of data for the year, or rather 336 days. These annual plans are ideal for Jio Phone users who want one-time recharges instead of monthly plans.

The new Jio Phone annual prepaid plans cost Rs. 1,001, Rs. 1,301, and Rs. 1,501. The Rs. 1,001 all-in-one annual plan comes with 49GB of data capped at 150MB per day, after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the day. You get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and an FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls. You also get 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. This plan, like the other two annual plans, is valid for 336 days.

Moving up, the Rs. 1,301 all-in-one annual plan offers 164GB of total data with 500MB per day. Rest of the benefits of this plan are the same as the Rs. 1,001 plan. Lastly, the Rs. 1,501 all-in-one annual plan gets you 504GB of total data with 1.5GB per day, after which the speed will be reduced. Again, rest of the benefits of this plan are the same as the other two.

Jio already offers four all-in-one plans ranging from Rs. 75 to Rs. 185. They offer 28 day validity and up to 56GB of data that can be used at 2GB per day. Instead of the 12,000 minutes FUP of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, these all-in-one plans offer an FUP of 500 minutes. Only the Rs. 185 and Rs. 155 plans offer unlimited SMS at 100 per day.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RELIANCE, Reliance Jio, Jio Phone, Jio Phone prepaid plans, All in one prepaid annual plans
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
DJI Mini 2 With 4K Video Support and 31 Minutes Flight Time Launched

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Phone Users Get 3 New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data, 336 Days Validity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
  2. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 Getting One UI 2.5 Core Update in India: Report
  4. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Available Today
  6. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get Three New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Enters 'Finale' Week: Best Deals and Offers
  8. Oppo K7x With 5G Support, Quad Rear Camera Setup, 90Hz Display Launched
  9. Vivo S7e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,100mAh Battery Launched
  10. Oppo K7x Gets Listed on Online Retailer a Just Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G to Launch in France in November, Observatory Being Set Up to Track Rollout
  2. Google Chrome Extension That Turns New Google Workspace Icons Back to Their Iconic G Suite Versions
  3. Snapchat Adds New Feature to Allow Creators to Showcase Subscriber Count
  4. Qualcomm Forecasts Ballooning 5G Sales, Posts Largest Revenue Earnings
  5. Reliance Jio Phone Users Get 3 New All-in-One Prepaid Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data, 336 Days Validity
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Price Cuts on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Poco M2, More
  7. DJI Mini 2 With 4K Video Support and 31 Minutes Flight Time Launched
  8. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone With 120Hz Display, AdaptiveSync Support Tipped
  9. Radio Burst From Within Milky Way May Help Solve Cosmic Mystery
  10. TikTok Ban: US Judge Unsure if He Has Grounds to Issue New Injunction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com