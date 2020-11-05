Reliance Jio all-in-one prepaid annual plans have been introduced for Jio Phone users, adding to the already available all-in-one plans, but with much longer validity. The three prepaid plans have been updated on the official website and come at Rs. 1,001, Rs. 1,301, and Rs. 1,501 price points. Jio Phone users can get up to 504GB of data for the year, or rather 336 days. These annual plans are ideal for Jio Phone users who want one-time recharges instead of monthly plans.

The new Jio Phone annual prepaid plans cost Rs. 1,001, Rs. 1,301, and Rs. 1,501. The Rs. 1,001 all-in-one annual plan comes with 49GB of data capped at 150MB per day, after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the day. You get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and an FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls. You also get 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. This plan, like the other two annual plans, is valid for 336 days.

Moving up, the Rs. 1,301 all-in-one annual plan offers 164GB of total data with 500MB per day. Rest of the benefits of this plan are the same as the Rs. 1,001 plan. Lastly, the Rs. 1,501 all-in-one annual plan gets you 504GB of total data with 1.5GB per day, after which the speed will be reduced. Again, rest of the benefits of this plan are the same as the other two.

Jio already offers four all-in-one plans ranging from Rs. 75 to Rs. 185. They offer 28 day validity and up to 56GB of data that can be used at 2GB per day. Instead of the 12,000 minutes FUP of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, these all-in-one plans offer an FUP of 500 minutes. Only the Rs. 185 and Rs. 155 plans offer unlimited SMS at 100 per day.

