JioFi 4G LTE Hotspot New Variant With 150Mbps Download Speeds Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 20 March 2018
Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has launched a new JioFi hotspot
  • New JioFi comes at Rs. 999
  • It is exclusively available through Flipkart

Reliance Jio has expanded its JioFi family with the launch of a new JioFi 4G LTE hotspot device at a price of Rs. 999. The new model, dubbed JioFi JMR815, is exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart. It comes with a one-year warranty and is touted to deliver download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. Moreover, the device carries a "Designed in India" tag that could help the telco persuade new buyers.

Unlike the original JioFi that was an egg-shaped dongle, the new JioFi model has a circular build with physical buttons of power on/ off and WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup). There are also notification lights for battery, 4G, and Wi-Fi signal strength. The device allows 32 users to connect to a high-speed data network, including 31 on Wi-Fi and one on USB. Once connected, it offers HD voice and video calls via Jio 4G Voice app on smartphones. Besides, it is powered by an ALT3800 processor and supports FDD-Band 3, Band 5, and TDD-Band 40.

The new JioFi has a microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 64GB. The device also packs a 3000mAh battery that is rated to have a charging time of 3.5 hours. To compare, the original JioFi was debuted with a 2300mAh battery. The new model is not yet listed on Jio.com, and we've reached out to the company for a clarification on its plans with the 4G dongle.

The latest JioFi model comes days after Reliance Jio launched a new JioFi Rs. 1,999 offer under which it offers free data and voucher benefits worth Rs. 3,595. The company mainly brought the JioFi at Rs. 1,999 with bundled data worth Rs. 1,295 and voucher worth Rs. 2,300 from AJIO, Reliance Digital, and Paytm. Interestingly, customers were also provided with the same JioFi device at Rs. 999, without the free data and voucher benefits.

Further reading: India, Internet, JioFi, JioFi JMR815, Reliance Jio, Telecom
