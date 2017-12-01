Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Mukesh Ambani Says Jio Helped Make India First in Mobile Broadband Consumption

 
01 December 2017
Mukesh Ambani Says Jio Helped Make India First in Mobile Broadband Consumption

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said India ranks first in the world in terms of mobile broadband consumption, consuming more mobile broadband data than users in the US and China.

"Just one year back, India was ranked 150th in the world for mobile broadband. Now it is number one, after the launch of Jio," Ambani said in New Delhi at the HT Leadership Summit.

"Today, Indians consume more mobile broadband data than users in USA and China. If data is destiny, new India is well and truly ready for its new tryst with destiny," he added.

Talking about the economy, the Reliance Industries Chairman said the country can triple its growth from the current GDP of $2.5 trillion to $7 trillion (roughly Rs. 161,21,731 crores to Rs. 451,48,119 crores) in the next ten years and upgrade its rank from number six to the third largest economy in the world.

"Can we triple it (GDP) to $7 trillion in the next ten years and become the third largest economy in the world? Yes, we can," Ambani asserted.

"Thirteen years ago, when I spoke here, India was a $500 billion (roughly Rs. 32,24,865 crores) economy. And I said in 2004, that India would be an $5 trillion (roughly Rs. 32,252,128 crores) economy in twenty years. Today that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," said Ambani.

Stressing on the point that energy and technology have been the key drivers of human progress, Ambani said to emerge as a global power, a country has to embrace new technologies.

"No country has ever emerged as a global power, without embracing new technologies whole-heartedly... and without using new-generation energy sources widely," said Ambani.

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution is now upon us. The foundation of this revolution is connectivity, computing, data and artificial intelligence," he said.

