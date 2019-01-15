Besides being one of the fastest-growing telecom operators in the country, Reliance Jio has regularly offered the fastest download speeds of any operator. As per the latest speed chart published by the MySpeed portal of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio continues to lead on the front of 4G download speeds, offering an average download speed of 18.7Mbps in the month of December, which is nearly double that of Reliance Jio's closest rival. Interestingly, Reliance Jio's download speed has been on a downward spiral since October, but it is still way ahead of the competition.

Talking about the raw figures, Reliance Jio's average speed in the month of December stood at 18.7Mbps (falling from 20.3Mbps in November), while Airtel took the second spot with an average 4G download speed of 9.8Mbps (up from 9.7Mbps in November). Vodafone and Idea took the third and fourth positions with download speeds of 6.3Mbps (down from 6.8Mbps in November) and 6.0Mbps (down from 6.2Mbps in November) respectively.

Chart showing the average 4G upload speeds (L) and download speeds (R) in December, 2018

Reliance Jio's download speed has kept on dwindling since October, but despite the drop, the rivals have a long way to go before they can catch up Reliance Jio. The company reached the 22.3Mbps mark in October last year, but there is still a sizeable gulf when it comes to recapturing the mark of 25.6Mbps Reliance Jio attained back in 2017.

Upload speeds are, however, an altogether different story. Idea led the race here with an average 4G upload speed of 5.3Mbps (down from 5.3Mbps in November), followed by Vodafone at 5.1Mbps (up from 4.9Mbps in November). The third spot is occupied by Reliance Jio with an average upload speed of 4.3Mbps (down from 4.5Mbps) while Airtel takes the last position with 3.9Mbps (down from 4Mbps in November) on the same parameter. Reliance Jio's bad form continues here too, with average 4G upload speeds being on a downfall since October, and the same was the case with Idea.