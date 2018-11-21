Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched VoLTE-based inbound international roaming services between India and Japan, based on services.

Jio said it is the first Indian telecom operator to provide international roaming services based on Voice Over LTE in the country.

"Japan-based KDDI Corporation is the first international mobile service provider to avail of Jio's VoLTE calling and LTE data international roaming service which provides international travellers with access to high-speed data and voice services on Jio's all-IP, 4G-exclusive network," Jio said in a statement.

It further said that the arrangement would help international travellers to experience Jio's all-IP network.

“Reliance Jio is focused on delivering the best data and voice experience to all of India and those who visit India. We welcome KDDI customers to Jio as the first international VoLTE and HD roaming users in India,” said Mark Yarkosky, Reliance Jio.

Jio is the ninth largest mobile operator in the world with over 252 million subscribers so far, it said.