Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Had 186.6 Million Subscribers at the End of March

 
, 08 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio Had 186.6 Million Subscribers at the End of March

Reliance Jio, the new entrant in the telecom space, had 186.6 million subscribers at the end of March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited's annual report revealed here on Thursday.

It had 160.1 million subscribers at the end of December 2017.

"Jio, now the world's largest and fastest growing mobile data network, stunned the world and made us proud by turning profitable in the very first year of operations," Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL said in the report.

Jio earned a net profit of Rs. 723 crore on a turnover of Rs. 23,714 crore in its first year of commercial operations.

"Jio continued with its strong subscriber growth, with 186.6 million customers at the end of March 2018, and the lowest churn in the industry at 0.25 percent per month. Each Jio subscriber on an average consumes 9.7GB data, 716 minutes of voice calls, and 13.8 hours of video per month," the report stated.

Jio's average download speed of 17.9Mbps is more than twice the network speed available on any other network, the report claimed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom, India, Reliance Jio, Jio, Reliance, RIL
BlackBerry KEY2 With Dual Cameras, QWERTY Keyboard Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Moto G6
Reliance Jio Had 186.6 Million Subscribers at the End of March
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  2. Redmi Y2 With AI Selfie Camera Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 9,999
  3. Moto Z3 Play With One Button Nav Bar, 18:9 AMOLED Screen Launched
  4. Redmi 6 Teaser Claims Lag-Free Performance in Long-Term Usage
  5. Aadhaar Update History Feature Now Available to Download
  6. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Leaked
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1
  9. Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications Spotted on Benchmark Site
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 With 16-Megapixel AI Camera Unveiled in India: Highlights
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.