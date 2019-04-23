Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio GigaFiber Combo Plan at Rs. 600 a Month to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV Services: Report

Jio GigaFiber Combo Plan at Rs. 600 a Month to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV Services: Report

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jio GigaFiber Combo Plan at Rs. 600 a Month to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV Services: Report

Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband service was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio is said to launch a broadband-landline-TV combo
  • The new Jio GigaFiber service could be available at Rs. 600 a month
  • Landline and TV services are said to be available in three months

Reliance Jio GigaFiber has not yet been launched commercially, and is still in its trial phase with testing in select regions. Now, a report claims that Jio GigaFiber is set to bring a broadband-landline-TV combo service at an as low monthly charge as Rs. 600. Jio GigaFiber is also reported to offer the option to connect at least 40 devices to its smart home network for up to Rs. 1,000. The Mumbai-based telco launched Jio GigaFiber broadband service in August last year, but it is currently available in select regions. Subscribers are required to pay a sum of Rs. 4,500 as a one-time security deposit.

At the present stage, Jio GigaFiber is available under a preview offer for consumers with 100GB of data access every month at a speed of 100Mbps. A report by Mint, citing a person familiar with the development, however, says that Reliance Jio is in plans to expand Jio GigaFiber with a broadband-landline-TV combo at Rs. 600 a month. Under the new service, it is said that the operator will offer unlimited voice calls and 600 TV channels alongside the existing 100Mbps broadband service.

The landline and television services to Jio GigaFiber consumers are said to be available in the next three months, and these will remain free for about a year -- just like the existing broadband service.

Reliance Jio is reported to power the combo service through an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) router. This is likely to be the same box router that the company is giving to its initial broadband subscribers. Moreover, the router is said to connect 40-45 devices, including mobile phones, smart TVs, laptops, and connected devices.

To add 40 additional devices to the smart home network created by Jio GigaFiber, consumers are said to pay up to Rs. 1,000. It is also said that the network would also enable storing CCTV footage and other data on the cloud.

The latest report corroborates the development of a triple play plan that was spotted last month to offer access to Jio GigaFiber, Jio Home TV, and Jio Apps in a single monthly package. Also, it is worth pointing out that the arrival of the combo service to counter what has so far been offered by broadband players in India was first reported in May last year.

To recall, Reliance Jio launched its Jio GigaFiber broadband service in August last year. The service is yet to be launched commercially, though it provides a 100Mbps download speed with 100GB data every month in select regions. The operator is charging Rs. 4,500 as a security deposit that is refundable in nature.

Will Jio GigaFiber have the same impact that Jio 4G did? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio GigaFiber, Jio GigaFiber, Reliance Jio, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Flipkart Super Value Week Sale: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, Honor 9N Receive Discounts, and More Deals
Twitter Reports Surprising Usage Growth, Now Has 330 Million Monthly Active Users
Honor Smartphones
Jio GigaFiber Combo Plan at Rs. 600 a Month to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV Services: Report
Comment
Read in: বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.