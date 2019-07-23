Technology News
Jio GigaFiber to Launch Commercial on August 12: Report

Beta trials of Jio GigaFiber are currently are running in their final stages.

Updated: 23 July 2019 10:58 IST
Jio GigaFiber services include high-speed home broadband, IPTV, and landline services among others

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio announced the limited launch of Jio GigaFiber last year
  • Jio GigaFiber get a lower security-deposit model recently
  • Reliance announced the success of ongoing Jio GigaFiber beta trials

Jio GigaFiber, the high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) offering by Reliance Jio Infocomm, is speculated get its commercial launch on August 12. The launch is believed to take place during the annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio. To recall, the Mumbai-based conglomerate announced the limited launch of Jio GigaFiber at its last AGM back in July last year. The company at that time kick-off the broadband service through Jio GigaFiber in 1,100 cities across India through a registration process. However, the commercial launch is yet to take place.

While announcing its quarterly financial results last week, Reliance Industries revealed that the ongoing beta trials of Jio GigaFiber services are currently running in their final stages. The beta trials were notably kicked off several months before the formal debut of the services.

"Beta trials of JioGigaFiber services have been very successful and the entire bouquet of smart home solutions would soon be rolled out to targeted 50 million households and beyond," Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, had said in a media statement announcing the quarterly results.

The company, however, didn't reveal any details around the commercial launch of JioGigaFiber services. Nevertheless, a report by The Hindu, citing a person familiar with the development, has now said that there are plans to launch the services, which would include home broadband, entertainment, and smart home IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, during Reliance Industries' AGM on August 12.

Jio GigaFiber was originally available at a security deposit charge of Rs. 4,500. However, Reliance Jio recently brought a new version of its optical network terminal (ONT) device that is available at a security deposit of as low as Rs. 2,500. The ONT device is designed to enable home broadband, voice calls, and IPTV through a single connection.

Reliance Jio was offering a combo plan to facilitate Jio GigaFiber access at Rs. 600. The company was also seen testing a triple play plan with its employees that brings GigaFiber broadband, Jio Home TV, and Jio Apps under a single monthly package.

