Jio is celebrating its second anniversary in India; it has been two years since the company's beta launch in September 2016. In the past 24 months, Reliance Jio has completely changed the scenario of 4G data in India and claims that users consume over 240 crore GB of 4G data on its network every month. The telecom operator currently boasts of a subscriber base of over 215 million recorded till June 30, as per data shared by the company. To celebrate its second anniversary, Jio is offering its customers more data, because why not. The new Jio Celebrations pack provides users 2GB of additional 4G data per day, over and above their current pack. Let's get into the details.

The new Jio Celebrations pack is expected to credit a 2GB data voucher to all active Jio users every day, until September 11 when the offer expires. This translates into total data benefits of 10GB, considering the pack started today, that is, on September 7. The account we checked suggests that data benefits will be renewed at around 12am on each day of the offer period. The development was first reported by Telecom Talk. Users can check the offer by logging into the MyJio app and scrolling down in the My Plans section.

The Telecom Talk report also claims that Jio's second anniversary celebrations will be spread across September and October, and we can expect the telecom giant to roll out a similar offer sometime next month.

Earlier this week, Jio introduced a rather interesting collaboration with Cadbury to celebrate its second anniversary. As part of the offer, Jio users can now get 1GB of free 4G data with the purchase of a regular Daily Milk chocolate or Dairy Milk Crackle, Dairy Milk Roast Almond, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut, or Dairy Milk Lickables. The offer is valid till September 30 and can be availed on chocolates priced between Rs. 5 and Rs. 100. Users need to scan the barcode on the chocolate's wrapper to be eligible for the free data.