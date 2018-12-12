NDTV Gadgets360.com

Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses

, 12 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses

Reliance Jio is set to hive off its fibre and tower business units

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio acquired towers from RCom last year
  • TRAI reported the operator has a monthly growth rate of 5.44 percent
  • The new move will widen its market presence

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Tuesday announced that its board has cleared spinning off its fibre and tower assets into two separate units. With the new move, the telco will be able to widen its market presence and start monetising its new businesses. The decision is subject to all requisite statutory and regulatory approvals. In December last year, Reliance Jio announced the acquisition of mobile towers, spectrum, and other wireless infrastructure assets from Reliance Communications (RCom). The operator is presently the fastest-growing telco in the country with a monthly growth rate of 5.44 percent, with a total of 13.02 million customers, as per a recent report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, accorded its approval to: (i) a scheme of arrangement for transfer of its fibre undertaking, on a going concern basis, to a separate company (ii) a scheme of arrangement for transfer of its tower undertaking, on a going concern basis, to a separate company," Reliance Jio said in a letter to stock exchanges. The operator also noted that both decisions will need to go through all requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

Reliance Jio currently has nearly 2.20 lakh towers and fibre assets of close to 3 lakh route kilometres. It acquired towers, optic fibre cable network, spectrum, and media convergence nodes from RCom and its affiliates in December last year. In October this year, the Mumbai-based company also picked up a majority stake in Hathway and Datacom to bolster the development around Jio GigaFiber.

The total customer base of Reliance Jio surpassed the milestone of 252 million, according to a TRAI report showing data as of September 30. The operator also led the market of wireless broadband with a 51.1 market share, thanks to its 4G-only network, followed by Airtel with 97.05 million users and Vodafone with 51.81 million users.

Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs. 681 crores for the second quarter ended September 30. It also added 37 million new customers during the quarter - marking the highest growth in customers since its commercial launch. Moreover, the average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs. 131.7 during the quarter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio Infocomm, Reliance Jio, Reliance, Jio
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google CEO Asked by US Congresswoman About 'Idiot' Search Showing Trump in Results
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online, Shows Infinity-O Type Display
Pricee
Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Nex Dual Screen With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
  7. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  8. Nokia 8 Gets Android 9.0 Pie Beta, Nokia 7 Receiving Pie as Well
  9. NASA Probe Travels Beyond Heliosphere in Longest Running Mission
  10. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Get One UI-Based Android Pie Beta in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.