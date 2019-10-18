Technology News
Jio Added 8.445 Million Subscribers in August: TRAI

Vodafone Idea lost 4.956 million subscribers during the month, bringing its subscriber base down to 375 million.

By | Updated: 18 October 2019 18:43 IST
Jio Added 8.445 Million Subscribers in August: TRAI
Highlights
  • Jio's total subscriber base stood at 348.2 million at the end of August
  • Vodafone Idea lost 4.956 million subscribers during the month
  • Bharti Airtel reportedly saw 561,000 customers exiting its network

Reliance Jio added over 8.445 million mobile subscribers in August, witnessing the highest monthly growth rate of nearly 2.5 percent in comparison to other operators.

Jio's total subscriber base stood at 348.2 million at the end of August, according to data released on Friday by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea lost 4.956 million subscribers during the month, bringing its subscriber base down to 375 million. Bharti Airtel reportedly saw 561,000 customers exiting its network, pulling down its subscriber base to 327.9 million.

Government-owned BSNL and MTNL posted 215,000 and 6,701 subscribers respectively leaving its network, TRAI data added.

In August, 4.86 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 447 million at the end of July to 452.26 million at the end of August since the implementation of MNP.

As on August 31, private access service providers held 89.78 percent market share of the wireless subscribers while BSNL and MTNL had a market share of only 10.22 percent.

Of the total wireless subscribers (117 crores), 9.7 million were active on the date of peak VLR in August. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was 82.85 percent of the total wireless subscriber base.

Further reading: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, TRAI
Jio Added 8.445 Million Subscribers in August: TRAI
