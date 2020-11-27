Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Adds Nearly 90 Million Subscribers in 2019, Vodafone Idea Loses Over 80 Million: TRAI

Reliance Jio Adds Nearly 90 Million Subscribers in 2019, Vodafone Idea Loses Over 80 Million: TRAI

Reliance Jio has added as many as 89.9 million wireless subscribers in 2019.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 November 2020 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio Adds Nearly 90 Million Subscribers in 2019, Vodafone Idea Loses Over 80 Million: TRAI

TRAI says Vodafone Idea lost 86.13 million wireless subscribers in 2019

Highlights
  • State-owned BSNL added 3.74 million wireless subscribers in 2019
  • Airtel reportedly lost 12.96 million wireless subscribers
  • Jio held 32.14 percent of wireless market share at the end of last year

Reliance Jio has added as many as 89.90 million wireless subscribers in the year 2019. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a new 2019 annual report titled ‘Yearly Performance Indicators of Indian Telecom Sector,' that shows the number of additions and subtractions in subscribers that telecom providers made year-on-year. As per the report, Reliance Jio's total wireless subscriber base increased from 280.12 million in December 2018 to 370.2 million in December 2019. Reliance Jio became the market leader with 32.14 percent market share of total wireless telephone subscriber base by the end of 2019.

While Reliance Jio saw considerable gains in 2019, Vodafone Idea and Airtel lost millions of wireless subscribers, the TRAI report shows. Vodafone Idea lost 86.13 million subscribers in 2019 and Airtel lost 12.96 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea subscriber base declined from 418.75 million subscribers in December 2018 to 332.61 million subscribers in December 2019. Its market share reduced from 35.61 percent to 28.89 percent.

Airtel also lost subscribers, but not as much as Vodafone Idea. It saw a decline from 340.26 million subscribers in December 2018 to 327.30 million subscribers in December 2019. The telco's market share marginally reduced from 28.93 percent to 28.43 percent.

State-owned BSNL added 3.74 million wireless subscribers last year and went from 114.37 million subscribers in December 2018 to 118.12 million subscribers in December 2019. BSNL's market share stands at 10.26 percent at the end of last year.

The TRAI report reveals that the top five broadband (wired + wireless) service providers in term of subscribers at the end of December 2019 are Reliance Jio (370.87 million), Bharti Airtel (140.40 million), Vodafone Idea (118.45 million), BSNL (23.96 million) and Atria Convergence Technologies (1.52 million). In wireless broadband segment, Reliance Jio held 57.56 percent market share with 370.02 million subscribers, followed by Airtel with 21.47 percent market share (137.98 million subscribers) at the end of December 2019.

TRAI reveals that the number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,197.87 million at the end of December 2018 to 1,172.44 million at the end of December 2019, registering a yearly decline rate of 2.12 percent. With respect to total number of telephone subscribers, Reliance Jio added 90.95 million net subscribers in 2019. All telecom operators have registered a decline in subscriber base except for Reliance Jio and BSNL.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, TRAI, BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone Idea
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Patent Application Shows It Could Bring Force Touch to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Adds Nearly 90 Million Subscribers in 2019, Vodafone Idea Loses Over 80 Million: TRAI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream
  2. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  3. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  5. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  6. Redmi Watch With Up to 12 Days Battery Life, 5ATM Rating Launched
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. PS5 Bought in India Before Official Launch Will Not Have Warranty: Report
  9. iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaners Get 30 Percent Off in Black Friday Sale
  10. New Pricing for SonyLIV Premium Monthly, Yearly Plans Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pova With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on December 4
  2. Reliance Jio Adds Nearly 90 Million Subscribers in 2019, Vodafone Idea Loses Over 80 Million: TRAI
  3. Apple Patent Application Shows It Could Bring Force Touch to MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar
  4. Xbox Bug That Could Have Leaked Actual User Email IDs Through Gamer Tag Patched by Microsoft: Report
  5. Realme Phone With Model Number RMX3063 Spotted on FCC Certification Site, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. Huami Amazfit GTS 2 mini Launch on December 1, Thin and Light Profile Tipped
  7. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Confirmed for December 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Black Friday Deals: Dyson Offers Discounts on Air Purifiers, Hair Straighteners, More Products Till November 30
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Get OxygenOS Update With Game Space Improvements, November 2020 Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com