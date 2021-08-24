Technology News
Reliance Jio Adds 5.47 Million Subscribers in June, Vi Loses 4.28 Million: TRAI

Reliance Jio’s wireless subscriber market share increased from 36.64 percent at the end of May to 36.98 percent at the end of June.





Highlights
  • Bharti Airtel added 3.81 million subscribers in the month of June
  • Vi’s market share reduced to 23.15 percent in June
  • Airtel’s market share was at 29.82 percent at the end of June

Reliance Jio added over 5.47 million subscribers in June while Vodafone Idea lost over 4.28 million subscribers in the same month, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) latest report suggests. Airtel gained over 3.81 million subscribers, ending its losing streak. In May, Airtel lost over 4.6 million subscribers. Reliance Communication also saw 917 subscriber additions. Alongside Vodafone Idea, BSNL also lost subscribers to the tune of 0.99 million in the month of June. Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber market share stood at 36.98 percent at the end of June, with Airtel coming in second with 29.82 percent market share.

TRAI's report for the month of June 2021 reveals that Reliance Jio's wireless subscriber market share increased from 36.64 percent at the end of May to 36.98 percent by June 30. Reliance Jio added 5.47 million subscribers reaching a total subscriber base of 546.65 million. Bharti Airtel added 3.81 million subscribers in the month of June. Its market share increased from 29.60 percent at the end of May to 29.82 percent at the end of June.

Vodafone Idea continued its losing streak with a loss of over 4.28 million subscribers in the month of June. Its market share reduced from 23.59 percent in the month of May to 23.15 percent in the month of June. BSNL's wireless subscriber market share stood at 9.77 percent with a loss of 0.99 million subscribers.

Vi's financial losses have been making headlines with Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla even offering to hand over his stake in debt-laden VIL to the government. Birla said that without immediate active support from the government, the financial situation of VIL will come to an “irretrievable point of collapse”.

Reliance Jio rules the broadband (wired + wireless) segment as well with 55.49 percent market share at the end of June. The top five wireless broadband service providers for the month of June 2021 were Reliance Jio with 436.69 million subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 193.74 million subscribers, Vi with 121.41 million subscribers, BSNL with 16.67 million subscribers, and Tikona with 0.31 million subscribers. While Reliance Jio rules the wireless broadband segment, BSNL is at the top of the pyramid in the wired broadband segment with 6.03 million subscribers.

Comments


