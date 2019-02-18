As per data published by the MySpeed portal of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio 4G download speeds have been on a downward spiral since October, even though it continues to be way ahead of its competition. Now, the latest January data is out, and it reveals that the downward fall has finally stopped with January numbers slightly better than the December 2018 numbers. While Reliance Jio is way ahead of its competition, Vodafone has managed to improve its download speed numbers as well with 6.7Mbps speeds in January 2019, compared to 6.3Mbps speeds in December 2018. It is still way below Jio, whose speed is double than its closest rival Airtel.

The January 2019 numbers on the MySpeed portal suggests that the January 2019 average 4G download speed for Reliance Jio was at 18.8Mbps, slightly better than December 2018's 18.7Mbps 4G download speed. Airtel took the second spot with an average 4G download speed of 9.5Mbps (down from 9.8Mbps in December). Vodafone and Idea took the third and fourth positions with download speeds of 6.7Mbps (up from 6.3Mbps in December) and 5.5Mbps (down from 6.0Mbps in December) respectively.

Average 4G download speeds (left) and average 4G upload speeds for the month of January 2019

Photo Credit: MySpeed.trai.gov.in

Reliance Jio's improved numbers are a fresh welcome, especially since the download speeds have kept on dwindling since October. The company reached the 22.3Mbps mark in October last year, but there is still a sizeable gulf when it comes to recapturing the mark of 25.6Mbps Reliance Jio attained back in 2017.

Idea wins in the average 4G upload speeds race even in January with 5.8Mbps speeds, a sizeable increase from 5.3Mbps in December. Vodafone is at the second spot with 5.4Mbps (up from 5.1Mbps in December). Reliance Jio is down at the third sport when it comes to upload speeds with an average upload speed of 4.4Mbps for the month of January (up from 4.3Mbps in December). Jio has been on a downfall in upload speeds as well, since October, and slight improvements are now seen in 2019. Airtel continues to take the last position with 3.8Mbps (down from 3.9Mbps in December) on the same parameter.