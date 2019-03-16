Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Maintains Lead in 4G Download Speed Chart; Idea Still Dominates Upload Speeds: TRAI

Reliance Jio Maintains Lead in 4G Download Speed Chart; Idea Still Dominates Upload Speeds: TRAI

, 16 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Reliance Jio Maintains Lead in 4G Download Speed Chart; Idea Still Dominates Upload Speeds: TRAI

Reliance Jio has registered a 0.5Mbps growth in average 4G upload speed

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio registered an increase in its average 4G download speed
  • In January, Jio was reported with an average download speed of 18.8Mbps
  • Vodafone led average 4G upload speed chart in February

Reliance Jio has retained its leadership in the 4G download speeds by resulting in average download speed of 20.9Mbps in February, according to the latest data provided by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The reported 4G download speed of the Mumbai-based operator is notably faster - more than twice as fast in fact - than the average download speed of 9.4Mbps achieved by Bharti Airtel and 6.8Mbps managed by Vodafone, as per the data published by the regulatory body. Idea came last in the list with 5.7Mbps of reported average 4G download speed.

The fresh data available on the MySpeed portal by TRAI shows that Reliance Jio maintained its lead in the 4G download speed chart in the month of February. The average download speed of the operator was also seen to be a significant spike from January's 18.8Mbps.

Airtel has also continued to keep sitting on the second position in the chart with an average 4G download speed of 9.4Mbps. This shows a slight decrease from the January result of 9.5Mbps. However, Airtel's antagonist Vodafone registered a marginal increase from 6.7Mbps to 6.8Mbps in February.

Although Vodafone and Idea Cellular merged to form a single entity in the recent past, TRAI hasn't made any changes to its speed chart and is still showing separate results for both telcos. Thus, Idea separately showed a little growth from 5.5Mbps to 5.7Mbps last month.

reliance jio average 4g download upload speeds airtel vodafone idea trai myspeed Reliance Jio

Average 4G download speeds (left) and upload speeds (right) in February
Photo Credit: TRAI/ MySpeed Portal

 

Having said that, in terms of uploads, Vodafone surfaced as the leader in February with an average 4G upload speed of 6.0Mbps. This is higher than the 5.4Mbps emerged in January. Idea ranked second on the chart with 5.6Mbps, up from 5.8Mbps, and Reliance Jio is still sitting at the third position with 4.5Mbps, a marginal increase from 4.4Mbps. Airtel came last on the average 4G upload speeds front with 3.7Mbps, down from 3.8Mbps.

TRAI notably uses the data it collects through the MySpeed application to report monthly download and upload speeds on the dedicated portal.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Idea Cellular, TRAI, MySpeed app, MySpeed
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Twitter Says It's Testing a 'Subscribe to Conversation' Feature
Pricee
Reliance Jio Maintains Lead in 4G Download Speed Chart; Idea Still Dominates Upload Speeds: TRAI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  3. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
  6. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  8. Watch the New Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Releasing April
  9. Paytm Payments Bank Gets a Dedicated Mobile Banking App
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Models Affected by Touch Inputs in Pocket, Users Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.