Reliance Jio has retained its leadership in the 4G download speeds by resulting in average download speed of 20.9Mbps in February, according to the latest data provided by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The reported 4G download speed of the Mumbai-based operator is notably faster - more than twice as fast in fact - than the average download speed of 9.4Mbps achieved by Bharti Airtel and 6.8Mbps managed by Vodafone, as per the data published by the regulatory body. Idea came last in the list with 5.7Mbps of reported average 4G download speed.

The fresh data available on the MySpeed portal by TRAI shows that Reliance Jio maintained its lead in the 4G download speed chart in the month of February. The average download speed of the operator was also seen to be a significant spike from January's 18.8Mbps.

Airtel has also continued to keep sitting on the second position in the chart with an average 4G download speed of 9.4Mbps. This shows a slight decrease from the January result of 9.5Mbps. However, Airtel's antagonist Vodafone registered a marginal increase from 6.7Mbps to 6.8Mbps in February.

Although Vodafone and Idea Cellular merged to form a single entity in the recent past, TRAI hasn't made any changes to its speed chart and is still showing separate results for both telcos. Thus, Idea separately showed a little growth from 5.5Mbps to 5.7Mbps last month.

Average 4G download speeds (left) and upload speeds (right) in February

Photo Credit: TRAI/ MySpeed Portal

Having said that, in terms of uploads, Vodafone surfaced as the leader in February with an average 4G upload speed of 6.0Mbps. This is higher than the 5.4Mbps emerged in January. Idea ranked second on the chart with 5.6Mbps, up from 5.8Mbps, and Reliance Jio is still sitting at the third position with 4.5Mbps, a marginal increase from 4.4Mbps. Airtel came last on the average 4G upload speeds front with 3.7Mbps, down from 3.8Mbps.

TRAI notably uses the data it collects through the MySpeed application to report monthly download and upload speeds on the dedicated portal.