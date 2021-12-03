Jio Offers 20 Percent JioMart Cashback on Select Prepaid Plans: All Details

Technology News
Jio Rs. 719, Rs. 666, and Rs. 219 prepaid plans offer JioMart cashback.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 December 2021 12:30 IST
JioMart cashback can used to purchase goods from all of Reliance Retail stores and online channels

Highlights
  • Jio offers 20 percent cashback of up to Rs. 200
  • This cashback is credited to the users account in 3 days
  • It can be redeemed through several Reliance Retail channels

Reliance Jio is offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on three of its prepaid plans. These prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 719, Rs. 666, and Rs. 299 in India. The validity of these plans range from 28 days to 84 days. The cashback can be used to purchase goods and services from all of Reliance Retail stores and online channels. This includes a Jio recharge, JioMart, Reliance Smart, Ajio, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, Netmeds, and more. Reliance says that a customer is eligible for up to Rs. 200 cashback every day.

As mentioned, the Jio prepaid plans that come with the JioMart cashback offer are Rs. 719, Rs. 666, and Rs. 299 plans. The Rs. 719 prepaid plan comes with 2GB per day data at high speed and after cap is reached, the speed s throttled to 64Kbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day benefits. It offers 20 percent JioMart cashback, and subscription to Jio suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The Rs. 666 Jio prepaid pack comes with 1.5GB daily high speed data, 100 SMS messages per day, unlimited voice calling, for a validity of 84 days. The Rs. 299 prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily high speed data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. Both these plans offer 20 percent JioMart cashback, and subscription to Jio suite of apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio says that the cashback is credited to the users account within three days of recharge, and it can be redeemed through various Reliance Retail channels. Just a few days ago, a price hike of up to Rs. 480 was introduced on unlimited prepaid plan offerings Reliance Jio also says that it has hiked prices to strengthen a ‘sustainable telecom industry'.

