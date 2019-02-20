Technology News

RCom-Ericsson Case: Supreme Court Finds Anil Ambani Guilty of Contempt

, 20 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
RCom-Ericsson Case: Supreme Court Finds Anil Ambani Guilty of Contempt

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday found Anil Ambani, chairman of debt-laden Reliance Communications (RCom), guilty of contempt of court for wilfully failing to pay Rs. 550 crores ($77.29 million) to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

The court ordered the billionaire and two RCom directors to pay Rs. 450 crores to Ericsson within four weeks or risk a three-month jail term, according to a ruling from a two-member bench headed by Supreme Court judge Rohinton Fali Nariman.

RCom previously deposited more than Rs. 100 crores with the court.

In a statement, the Indian telco said it respected the ruling and "shall comply with the same".

An Ericsson spokeswoman said the firm welcomed the ruling and looked forward to RCom's compliance.

The Swedish firm signed a deal in 2014 to manage and operate RCom's network and last year approached the court over the unpaid dues.

The court asked RCom to repay the dues by December 15, a deadline the company missed.

RCom has struggled for cash partly as a result of a price war triggered by the market entrance of Reliance Jio Infocomm, controlled by Anil's elder brother and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Earlier this month, RCom told the court that a deal to sell fibre and tower assets to Reliance Jio failed, prompting RCom to turn to bankruptcy courts for debt resolution and hence was not in a position to pay the dues.

RCom owed banks $7 billion as of March 2017, when it last made its debt level public. It also owes money to telecom equipment vendors.

"It will be very difficult for RCom to meet the ordered payment and group companies might be utilised to pay the dues through inter-corporate loans," said Sameer Kalra, equity research analyst and founder of Target Investing.

"This puts risk on group companies as well and might result in the delay in the sale of stakes in other companies," he said.

After the ruling, shares fell sharply in Anil Ambani-controlled companies such as Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Anil Ambani, Ericsson, RCom, Supreme Court
Xiaomi Mi 9 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Pricee
RCom-Ericsson Case: Supreme Court Finds Anil Ambani Guilty of Contempt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins: The Best Deals on Day 2
  3. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  4. Mi 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  5. Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9 SE Debut With Triple Cameras
  7. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  9. LG Q60, LG K50, LG K40 Phones Launched Ahead of MWC 2019
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Pre-Order Offers May Include Free Smart TV
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.