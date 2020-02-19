Technology News
RailTel Says Free Wi-Fi Service Will Continue at 415 Stations After Google Contract Ends

RailTel, the Miniratna PSU, said that the free Wi-Fi services at 415 stations will continue even after its contract period with Google expires in May 2020.

By ANI | Updated: 19 February 2020 17:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ RailTel

RailTel said it will continue to execute Wi-Fi connectivity at the railway stations

Highlights
  • RailTel said that free Wi-Fi services at 415 stations will continue
  • Its contract period with Google is expiring in May 2020
  • RailTel thanked Google for help in the past five years

According to a release by RailTel, it had entered into a contract with Google for providing Wi-Fi services for "415 A1, A, C category stations only. In this partnership, Google provided the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Technology support and RailTel provided the physical Infrastructure and Internet bandwidth."

"We entered into a 5 years contract with Google for supporting us with setting up Wi-Fi at 415 stations only and the contract is going to expire in May 2020. However, RailTel will continue to provide uninterrupted Wi-Fi service, with the same speed and network quality, to passengers at these 415 stations after May 2020 as well," the release added.

The PSU, which comes under the Ministry of Railways, also thanked Google for help in the past five years.

RailTel added that it is providing free Wi-Fi at "5190+ B, C, and D Category stations as well", apart from the aforementioned 415, which takes the total tally to 5600 plus stations around the country, with the help of a "number of partners."

Assuring passengers that they will not face any hardships post-May, 2020, RailTel added that it "will also continue to execute Wi-Fi connectivity at the balance stations."

