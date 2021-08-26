Technology News
RailTel Launches AI-Based Attendance for 48,000 Government Schools in Assam

RailTel said it configured, customised, and deployed AI-based identification across all the elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 August 2021 11:01 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Haseeb Modi

RailTel chairman and MD said all important sectors are leaning towards cutting edge technologies

  • RailTel has deployed AI-based identification for capturing attendance
  • The total project value for RailTel is Rs 19.20 crore
  • The cost for maintenance of the project is Rs 3.96 crore per year

State-owned RailTel on Wednesday said it has implemented an artificial intelligence (AI)-based attendance system for 48,000 government schools across Assam.

RailTel has completed the work of deploying an AI-based identification system for capturing attendance and management of SDMIS (Student Database Management Information System) for government schools in Assam, the company said in a statement.

"The system covers 48,000 schools in all 33 districts. RailTel has configured, customised, and deployed this AI-based identification system for capturing attendance across all the elementary, secondary, and higher secondary schools," it added.

The total project value for RailTel is Rs. 19.20 crores, out of which Rs. 12 crores is a one-time cost being released post completion of the project.

"The cost for maintenance of the project is Rs. 3.96 crore per year with a scope of AMC for two years in the current scope of work. RailTel has completed this project in four months," the statement said.

Talking about the project, RailTel chairman and MD Puneet Chawla said that with the pandemic rapidly changing the world, all important sectors like health and education are leaning towards cutting edge digital technologies to adapt to the new normal.

Further reading: RailTel, Artificial Intelligence
Moto E20 Specifications and Renders Leak Online, Dual Rear Cameras and 4,000mAh Battery Tipped
iPhone 13 Face ID Tech May Work With Masks, Foggy Eyeglasses; Apple Reportedly Testing on Employees

