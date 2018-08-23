NDTV Gadgets360.com

Panel Recommends Announcement of 5G Spectrum Policy by December 31

, 23 August 2018
Panel Recommends Announcement of 5G Spectrum Policy by December 31

The Steering Committee for identifying the "5G" roadmap on Thursday recommended the to government to announce the policy for allocation of 5G spectrum by December 31.

The committee, which was set up in September 2017, submitted its report on 5G connectivity in the country to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The panel in its report also suggested formation of an expert committee to carry put the rollout of 5G connectivity.

It further recommended creation of a "5G Program Office" within DoT with "Special Program Coordinators".

A.J. Paulraj, Chairperson of the panel said, 5G would be critical for various segments in the society, including, agriculture, education, public safety and disaster management among others.

