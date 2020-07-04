Technology News
loading

Opponents of 5G Networks Set Fire to Cyprus' Mobile Antennae

Cyprus currently has no 5G network installed.

By Associated Press | Updated: 4 July 2020 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Opponents of 5G Networks Set Fire to Cyprus' Mobile Antennae

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Some people believe 5G network antennas pose a serious health risk

Highlights
  • Cyprus' four antenna installations burnt by 5G opposers
  • Cyprus does not have any 5G networks installed
  • Opposers believe 5G towers weaken the immune system

A small group of people who oppose 5G mobile telephone technology is likely responsible for arson attacks against four mobile telephone antenna installations in Cyprus' coastal town of Limassol, a Cypriot police official said Friday. Police spokesman Christos Andreou told The Associated Press that law enforcement authorities have agreed with telecommunication service providers to step up security measures around antenna installations including stronger fencing and more frequent police patrols.

A statement issued by state-owned Cyprus Telecommunications Authority said that authorities are “greatly troubled” over the overnight arson attacks against antennas in three different parts of the city this week.

Some of the damaged antennas also belong to the telecom authority's mobile telephone competitors. Damage to one installation hampers mobile phone connections in the area for weeks until repairs are completed, the authority said.

Cyprus currently has no 5G network installed.

Similar acts of vandalism have been repeated dozens of times this year in Europe, where conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic are fuelling arson attacks on cell towers.

Popular beliefs and conspiracy theories that wireless communications pose a threat have long been around, but the global spread of the virus at the same time that countries were rolling out fifth generation wireless technology has seen some of those false narratives amplified.

The latest attacks in Cyprus come on top of three earlier arson attempts against older mobile telephone antennas in Limassol during the Mediterranean island nation's coronavirus lockdown, which was enacted in March.

A small, but vociferous online campaign against 5G alleges in social media posits that emissions from the network's antennas pose a serious health risk and may be linked to the spread of COVID-19 by weakening the human immune system.

The earlier incidents compelled Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades to issue a statement in April dismissing what he called “groundless” fears that 5G poses any kind of danger to public health or safety.

Andreou said that police have opened 22 cases against individuals for inciting others online to damage mobile telephone antennas.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyprus, Cyprus Telecommunications Authority, 5G, Nicos Anastasiades
OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 by Snapchat Go on Sale in India via Flipkart

Related Stories

Opponents of 5G Networks Set Fire to Cyprus' Mobile Antennae
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  2. OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
  3. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  4. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  5. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi TV 'Lux', a 4K OLED TV With a 120Hz Refresh Rate
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
  8. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  9. Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA566) Review
  10. Snap Spectacles 3 Review: Is This the Future for Indian Content Creators?
#Latest Stories
  1. IITBHF Announces Grant of Rs. 2.35 Crores to Provide Laptops, Broadband to Needy IIT Bombay Students
  2. Samsung Galaxy M01s Official Support Page Reveals 3GB RAM Variant, May Launch in India Soon
  3. JPMorgan Drops Terms 'Master,' 'Slave' From Internal Tech Code, Materials
  4. BSNL Revives 4 Percent Instant Discount Offer for Recharging Other People's Prepaid Accounts
  5. OnePlus Nord Teaser Video Offers First Look at the Upcoming Phone
  6. Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 by Snapchat Go on Sale in India via Flipkart
  7. Opponents of 5G Networks Set Fire to Cyprus' Mobile Antennae
  8. TikTok Distances From Beijing in Response to India Ban
  9. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on Game
  10. PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event Leaked: Mummies, Flying Buildings, and More Inbound
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com