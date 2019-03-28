Technology News
50 Indian Cities Have 87 Percent or Higher 4G Availability, Dhanbad Leads With 95.4 Percent: Opensignal

28 March 2019
50 Indian Cities Have 87 Percent or Higher 4G Availability, Dhanbad Leads With 95.4 Percent: Opensignal

Opensignal claims that Delhi and Mumbai scores were just shy of 90 percent

Highlights

  • Opensignal states Srinagar scored 94.9 percent 4G availability
  • Patna's score improved close to two percent from last year
  • 4G availability represents when users have an LTE network

While you might be struggling with poor network coverage on your smartphone, a report by Opensignal now claims that all the 50 Indian cities it measured scored over 87 percent 4G availability -- with Dhanbad, India's coal capital, leading the race with 95.3 percent. The London-based network analytics company says that Dhanbad is one of only two cities that have passed the 95 percent mark in its latest 4G availability measurements. The second city was Ranchi, Dhanbad's neighbour and the state capital of Jharkhand, that scored 95 percent.

The report by Opensignal mentions that with 50 Indian cities it measured scored 87 percent or higher 4G availability, India's network growth comes as "a feat that many much more developed mobile markets would be proud of".

After Dhanbad and Ranchi that secured first and second places on Opensignal's updated 4G availability chart, Srinagar came in third with a 4G availability score of 94.9 percent. Raipur stood fourth with 94.8 percent, followed by Patna with 94.5 percent.

Notably, Patna had led the 4G availability metric of Opensignal back in April last year with 92.6 percent. This has been increased by close to two percent this time.

Interestingly, metropolitan and largest cities in India weren't able to beat the small regions in the 4G availability analysis of Opensignal. Thus, Delhi and Mumbai received scores just shy of 90 percent -- few points below the 90.5 percent 4G availability score of Hyderabad. Ahmedabad scored 92.7 percent in the 4G availability analysis, while Bengaluru received 92.3 percent.

4g availability india november 1 2018 january 30 2019 opensignal Opensignal

4G availability metric related to data collected between November 1, 2018, and January 30, 2019, by Opensignal
Photo Credit: Opensignal

 

Opensignal asserts that its 4G availability metric measures what proportion of time its users with a 4G device and subscription can get a network connection in the places they most commonly visit. Also, 4G availability in the company's view represents when users actually have an LTE connection.

In January, Opensignal reported Navi Mumbai led in 4G download speeds across 20 cities in India with a score of 8.1Mbps, with Allahabad came last with an average of 4Mbps speed.

Further reading: Opensignal
50 Indian Cities Have 87 Percent or Higher 4G Availability, Dhanbad Leads With 95.4 Percent: Opensignal
