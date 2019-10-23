Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT

Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT

Nvidia and Ericsson aim to offer high-performing and efficient 5G radio access networks (RAN) that are completely virtualised.

By | Updated: 23 October 2019 18:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT

Ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles this week, Nvidia announced new partnerships with Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat in the areas of 5G, AI, and IoT.

Arguably the most interesting of the lot is the partnership with Ericsson, that aims to let telcos build high-performing and efficient 5G radio access networks (RAN) that are completely virtualised. The companies believe that this will “enable faster and more flexible introduction of new AI and IoT services.”

“5G is set to turbocharge the intelligent edge revolution,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said. “Fusing 5G, supercomputing and AI has enabled us to create a revolutionary communications platform supporting, someday, trillions of always-on, AI-enabled smart devices. Combining our world-leading capabilities, Nvidia and Ericsson are helping to invent this exciting future.”

The collaboration, which is still at its early stage, will examine the advantages that a fully virtualised RAN can offer over a traditional system. The ultimate aim of the partnership is is to develop a commercial virtualised RAN that can then be sold to telcos across the globe.

Nvidia also announced that it will be working with Red Hat to deliver software-defined 5G wireless infrastructure to telcos. The partnership will aim to make AI-enabled applications available at the telco edge by helping telcos transition to a cloud-native stack.

Towards that end, Nvidia also announced Aerial, an SDK that allows providers “allows providers to build and deliver high-performance, software-defined 5G wireless RAN.” Red Hat will provide the software stack to manage and automate the Aerial 5G RAN.

red hat nvidia gadgets 360 full red

“The next generation of mobile networks won't be defined by inflexible, proprietary solutions — it will be founded in open cloud-native technologies,” said Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO of Red Hat.

“The industry is ramping 5G and the ‘smart everything' revolution is beginning. Billions of sensors and devices will be sprinkled all over the world enabling new applications and services,” said Huang. “We're working with Red Hat to build a cloud-native, massively scalable, high-performance GPU computing infrastructure for this new 5G world. Powered by the Nvidia EGX Edge Supercomputing Platform, a new wave of applications will emerge, just as with the smartphone revolution.”

Nvidia is also extending its partnership with Microsoft by enabling closer integration between Microsoft Azure and the newly announced Nvidia EGX platform. The companies also announced a new form factor of the Microsoft Azure Data Box Edge appliance powered but Nvidia's T4 GPUs.

Nvidia's Metropolis video analytics application framework, which runs on EGX, has been optimised to work with Microsoft's Azure IoT Edge and Azure Machine Learning solutions. Additionally, Nvidia certified off-the-shelf-servers that are optimised to run these Azure services are now available from leading OEMs like Dell, HP, and Lenovo, among others.

“In a world where computing is becoming embedded in every place and every thing, organisations require a distributed computing fabric that spans the cloud and edge,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Together with Nvidia, we're bringing the power of Azure and Azure AI to the edge, enabling breakthrough experiences for our customers.”

Disclosure: Nvidia sponsored the correspondent's flights and hotel for the event in Los Angeles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia, Microsoft, Azure, Ericsson, Red Hat, IoT, 5G
Kunal Dua Editor by day. Editor by night. Wannabe writer. Full-time cynic. More
Realme Phones to Get Exclusive Version of ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience, Madhav Sheth Reveals
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving Update to Fix Fingerprint Recognition Issue
Honor Smartphones
Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  2. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A80 Price in India Slashed, Now Retails at Rs. 39,990
  5. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  7. Redmi K20 Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 Pro Getting New Update With Dark Mode, Wide-Angle Video Recording
  9. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Meizu 16T With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 SoC Set to Debut in March 2020
  3. ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans in Chennai to Offer at Least 50Mbps Internet Speed
  4. Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition With Ethernet Support via USB Type-C Port Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. BSNL, MTNL to Be Merged; Government Will Raise Rs. 15,000 Crores for Revival
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving Update to Fix Fingerprint Recognition Issue
  7. Nvidia Announces New Partnerships With Ericsson, Microsoft, and Red Hat Focussed on 5G, AI, IoT
  8. Realme Phones to Get Exclusive Version of ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience, Madhav Sheth Reveals
  9. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Finally Goes on Sale Next Month
  10. Oppo Reno Starts Receiving Android 10-Based ColorOS Trial Update in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.