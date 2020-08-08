Technology News
loading

Nokia's New CEO Pekka Lundmark Adopts Wait and See Strategy in 'Dream Job'

Lundmark previously spent 10 years working in Nokia's network business in the 1990s and then 20 years working elsewhere.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 August 2020 10:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia's New CEO Pekka Lundmark Adopts Wait and See Strategy in 'Dream Job'

Pekka Lundmark previously spent 10 years working in Nokia's network business

Highlights
  • Huawei's conflict in the US may be an opportunity for Nokia
  • He didn't disclose strategy on Nokia's broad range portfolio
  • He hopes to give more detail by the end of the year

Nokia's new chief executive Pekka Lundmark said he will take time to re-acquaint himself with the Finnish telecom equipment maker before setting a strategy, as the company jostles for position in the highly political 5G race.

US government pressure to limit the use of China's Huawei presents an opportunity for Nokia as next generation technology is rolled out, but Lundmark would not be drawn.

"Maintaining good relations with governments in pretty much all parts of the world is extremely important," Lundmark said in a video interview with Reuters on Friday. "We are talking to governments in different parts of the world, but that's pretty much business as usual for us."

He also declined to disclose his thinking on Nokia's broad range of product portfolio and strategy. The company made product mis-steps last year, although it managed an unexpected rise in second-quarter underlying profit as it took on less low-margin business.

"What we will be doing now is to preview the current plans and then potentially make new plans as to how we develop the portfolio," said Lundmark, who took on the Nokia top job last weekend.

"I have theories and ideas in my mind, but again day five is far too early to talk about them."

He said he hoped to be able to give more detail "before the end of the year".

Lundmark previously spent 10 years working in Nokia's network business in the 1990s and then 20 years working elsewhere. Most recently he was CEO of Finnish energy company Fortum.

"This job is my dream job," he said of his new role. "It's definitely kind of a homecoming for me."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Pekka Lundmark
TikTok, WeChat Bans Not Crucial to US Security: Experts

Related Stories

Nokia's New CEO Pekka Lundmark Adopts Wait and See Strategy in 'Dream Job'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Makes It Easier to Apply for New Bharat Fiber Connection
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 23,999
  3. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Last Day
  5. Infinix Hot 10 Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. Xiaomi Clarifies Status of Banned Chinese Apps on Its Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  8. iFFalcon Launches New 4K QLED, UHD Smart Android TVs in India
  9. OnePlus CEO Offers First Look at OxygenOS 11’s Always-on Display Feature
  10. Amazon Freedom Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. WeChat US Ban Cuts Off Users Link to Families in China
  2. Nokia's New CEO Pekka Lundmark Adopts Wait and See Strategy in 'Dream Job'
  3. TikTok, WeChat Bans Not Crucial to US Security: Experts
  4. Poco M2 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. HTC Wildfire E2 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Getting Red, Blue Colour Variants in South Korea, Pink Variant Leaked Online
  7. macOS Big Sur Public Beta Now Available for Download, Brings Design Changes, New Control Center, More
  8. Infinix Hot 10 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped: Report
  9. Google to Deploy E-Classroom Tools in 1 Lakh Maharashtra Schools for Free
  10. Smartphone Shipments in India Decline 50.6 Percent YoY in Q2 2020, Recovery Expected in Second Half: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com