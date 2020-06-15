Technology News
Nokia to Deliver Around 10 Percent of China Unicom's 5G Core Network

Despite progress in its core network sales in China, Nokia has been on the sidelines for larger China radio network orders.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2020 16:08 IST
Nokia to Deliver Around 10 Percent of China Unicom's 5G Core Network

Nokia did not win any 5G radio contracts from Chinese telecom companies

Highlights
  • Nokia will supply for China Unicom’s 5G core network
  • Huawei and ZTE are already China Unicom partners
  • Nokia reportedly did not win any 5G radio contracts in China

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Monday that China Unicom had selected it to supply around 10 percent share of its 5G core network, confirming an earlier statement to Reuters by Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri.

"China Unicom has chosen Nokia to support the buildout ofits 5G SA Core network in China, marking an expansion of Nokia's existing 4G working relationship with the Chinese communication service provider," Nokia said in a statement, adding the deal corresponded to a 10 percent share.

At the end of April, Nokia's Suri told Reuters in an interview that Nokia had won a 10 percent share of China Unicom's 5G core network, alongside rivals Huawei and ZTE.

"The core network performs a variety of functions, including setting up connections, bandwidth management, scaling and securing the network, and, now with 5G, opening up the network to support new, software-enabled use cases such as network slicing," Nokia said.

Despite progress in its core network sales in China, Nokia has been on the sidelines for larger China radio network orders, which include masts, antennas and other equipment.

According to media reports, Nokia did not win any 5G radio contracts from Chinese telecom companies - China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom - in recent bidding rounds.

Further reading: Nokia, 5G, China Unicom
