Technology News
Nokia Shuts Plant in Tamil Nadu After 42 Test Positive for Coronavirus

The factory had begun operations in a restricted manner over the past few weeks, according to the company.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2020 10:03 IST
Nokia Shuts Plant in Tamil Nadu After 42 Test Positive for Coronavirus

Photo Credit: Lehtikuva via Reuters

The outbreaks at Nokia and Oppo underline the challenges of easing the coronavirus lockdown

Highlights
  • Nokia operates a telecoms gear manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu
  • Oppo last week suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant
  • At least 42 were said to have tested positive for coronavirus

Nokia last week suspended operations at a telecoms gear manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday, after some employees tested positive for COVID-19. Nokia did not disclose how many workers at the plant in Sriperumbudur tested positive, but a source familiar with the matter said they were at least 42. The company said it had already implemented measures such as social distancing and changes to canteen facilities.

The factory had begun operations in a restricted manner over the past few weeks, Nokia said in a statement, after the country eased the world's biggest lockdown to kick-start its economy which has been pummelled by the shutdown.

"We hope to resume operations soon at a restricted level with skeletal staff strength," Nokia added.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo last week suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant on the outskirts of New Delhi after at least nine workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The outbreaks at Nokia and Oppo underline the challenges of easing the two-month nationwide lockdown.

India on Tuesday recorded a total of 145,380 coronavirus infections and 4,167 deaths, comparatively low figures for the world's second-most populous country.

Aarogya Setu App Code Gets Open Sourced, Bug Bounty Programme Announced

