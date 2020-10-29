Technology News
loading

Nokia Cuts Profit Forecast and Revamps 5G Strategy Under New CEO Pekka Lundmark

Unlike Ericsson, Nokia has not won any 5G radio contracts in the highly competitive Chinese market.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2020 16:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Cuts Profit Forecast and Revamps 5G Strategy Under New CEO Pekka Lundmark

Nokia said its July-September underlying earnings were flat year-on-year at EUR 0.05 per share

Highlights
  • Nokia and Ericsson have been gaining more customers in Europe
  • Nokia suffered a setback in the third quarter
  • Its quarterly revenue also fell due to weakness in its services business

Telecom equipment maker Nokia cut its full-year profit and margin forecasts on Thursday, sending its shares tumbling 13 percent as the Finnish company's new chief executive overhauled its strategy to win the 5G race.

Announcing a new strategy under which the company will have four business groups, CEO Pekka Lundmark said Nokia would "do whatever it takes" to take the lead in 5G where it lags Swedish rival Ericsson and Chinese group Huawei.

Nokia lowered its full-year profit outlook range by EUR 0.02 (roughly Rs. 2) to a midpoint of EUR 0.23 (roughly Rs. 20) per share, having reported third-quarter results broadly in line with analysts' expectations.

"We expect to stabilise our financial performance in 2021 and deliver progressive improvement towards our long-term goal after that," Lundmark said in a statement.

The company also cut its 2020 operating margin forecast to 9 percent from 9.5 percent and for 2021 expects operating margin of 7-10 percent.

JP Morgan analysts said higher research and development spending was likely to drive the margins lower than the consensus expectations of 10.9 percent for 2021.

"Nokia is likely to find raising operating margins challenging due to its relatively low market share, Liberum analysts said in a note.

Ericsson last week reported quarterly core earnings above market estimates, helped by higher margins and China's 5G rollout, and said it was "more confident" in meeting its 2020 targets.

Unlike Ericsson, Nokia has not won any 5G radio contracts in the highly competitive Chinese market.

Nokia and Ericsson have been gaining more customers in Europe as more telecom operators start rolling out 5G networks and China's Huawei is increasingly shunned by several governments over security concerns.

Nokia, however, suffered a setback in the third quarter when it lost out to Samsung Electronics on a part of a contract to supply 5G equipment to Verizon.

"We have lost share at one large North American customer, see some margin pressure in that market, and believe we need to further increase R&D investments to ensure leadership in 5G," Lundmark said.

Its quarterly revenue also fell due to weakness in its services business.

Nokia said its July-September underlying earnings were flat year-on-year at EUR 0.05 (roughly Rs. 5) per share, meeting the EUR 0.05 (roughly Rs. 5) consensus in a Refinitiv poll.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Ericsson, 5G
Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, Built-in Webcam Launching in India Soon

Related Stories

Nokia Cuts Profit Forecast and Revamps 5G Strategy Under New CEO Pekka Lundmark
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased by Company CEO
  3. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  4. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
  5. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Deals This Week
  7. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  8. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Windows 10 ‘Sun Valley’ UI Overhaul in the Works, Release Scheduled for 2021: Report
  2. Google Play Testing New App Features Comparison Functionality: Report
  3. Nokia Cuts Profit Forecast and Revamps 5G Strategy Under New CEO Pekka Lundmark
  4. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor, Built-in Webcam Launching in India Soon
  5. Vi Emerged as Fastest Mobile Network in India, While Jio Led 4G Availability in Q3 2020: Ookla
  6. Vivo V20 Moonlight Sonata Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Teased Again, to Come With Grey Textured Back
  8. Twitter Representatives Apologise for Showing Leh in China at Joint Parliamentary Panel hearing
  9. BT Picks Ericsson to Deploy 5G Coverage in Major UK Cities Following Huawei Ban
  10. Google Renames the Chromebook Search Button to the Everything Button
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com