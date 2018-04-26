Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia Posts Sharp Quarterly Profit Fall, Sees 5G Accelerating

 
, 26 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Posts Sharp Quarterly Profit Fall, Sees 5G Accelerating

Network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly profits as telecom operators, particularly in North America, held off spending, but it expressed confidence that momentum was building later in 2018.

The Finnish company, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson, Huawei, and ZTE, both of China, said the battered network industry was poised to bounce back as commercial deployments for next-generation 5G networks would start to take off later this year.

"We see strong momentum building for the full year despite a slow start in networks... We have clear visibility to 5G deals for large-scale commercial rollouts in United States in the second half of the year," CEO Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

First-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 30 percent from a year ago to EUR 239 million ($291 million), clearly below analysts' average forecast of EUR 369 million in a Reuters poll.

Most of the profit was generated by the company's profitable patent licencing business, which grew 136 percent.

Nokia said it expected the global networks industry to fall 1-3 percent this year, a slight improvement from its previous forecast of a fall of 2-4 percent, and added its own sales would outperform the wider telecom equipment market.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom, Nokia, Nokia Profits, Nokia Revenue, Nokia Q1 Earnings, HMD Global
Huawei Said to Be Probed by US for Possible Iran Sanctions Violations
Best AC deals
Nokia Posts Sharp Quarterly Profit Fall, Sees 5G Accelerating
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Mi 6X (Mi A2) vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Zenfone Max Pro M1
  2. Mi 6X (Mi A2) With Snapdragon 660, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Will Launch in India on May 17
  4. Nokia X6 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 27 Launch
  5. Moto Z3 Play Press Render Surfaces, Showing Thin-Bezel Display
  6. OnePlus 6 Design Leaked, Super Slo Mo Feature Spotted
  7. Gmail Redesign Is Now Rolling Out, Here's How You Can Get It Right Now
  8. Avengers: Infinity War – Our Spoiler-Free Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9 Active With 4000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 845 SoC Leaked
  10. 7 New Features That the Big New Gmail Revamp Brings
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.