Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia Introduces High-Capacity 5G Chipsets, to Ship in Volume in Third Quarter

 
29 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Introduces High-Capacity 5G Chipsets, to Ship in Volume in Third Quarter

Nokia is introducing new silicon chipsets for running next-generation 5G wireless networks that promise to cut antenna size in half, triple data-handling capacity and cut the power consumption of mobile towers, the company said on Monday.

The chipsets, known as ReefShark, are expected to ship in volume during the third quarter of 2018 and can be inserted into Nokia's existing AirScale family of 4G and 5G-ready network gear, the world's No.2 maker of mobile network gear said.

Nokia said it is working with 30 mobile operators to deploy the new chipsets into their wireless towers, meaning that the first networks could be upgraded later this year, with mass-market deployments to follow as 5G-ready devices hit the market.

ReefShark chipsets are designed to work in so-called Massive MIMO antennas that are able to send and receive dozens of separate streams of data, offering many times more network capacity and greater wireless coverage from a single cell tower.

The chipsets will allow the size of antennas, on average, to be cut in half to as small as 45 centimetres (18 inches) tall from existing antennas that currently range in size from 1 metre (3.3 ft) to 2.6 metres tall, enabling them to be installed in far more locations.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 5G, 5G Chipset, Nokia, Nokia Chipset, Telecom
Can Sea of Thieves be the Xbox One's No Man's Sky?
Nokia Introduces High-Capacity 5G Chipsets, to Ship in Volume in Third Quarter
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Gets a New Variant, Features 4GB of RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Said to Sport Intelligent Scan Technology
  3. Moto X4 6GB RAM Variant With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Refutes Allegation of Sending Clipboard Data to China
  5. Google Rolls Out New Addition to 'Mute This Ad' Feature
  6. Telco Wars Continue, WhatsApp for Business in India, and More This Week
  7. Nokia 10 Penta-Camera Setup Leak, Nokia 7 Plus Specifications Surface
  8. Xiaomi Mi Box 4, Mi Box 4c With 4K HDR Support Launched
  9. BSNL to End Free Sunday Calls on February 1
  10. Jio Plans Updated: Here's What You Get With Jio Republic Day 2018 Offer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.