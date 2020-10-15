Technology News
loading

Nokia Gives Google Nod for IT Infrastructure

Nokia and its main rivals Ericsson and Huawei between them account for some 80 percent commercial 5G global networks.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 October 2020 13:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Gives Google Nod for IT Infrastructure

The accord is the latest of such large scale cloud computing tie-ups between Europe & US

Highlights
  • The partnership is designed to "transform Nokia's digital infrastructure"
  • Google Cloud already has inked agreements with automaker Renault & Orange
  • Microsoft also has an agreement with the French health ministry

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Wednesday unveiled a five-year strategic tie-up with Google for the US giant to run its data centres and servers as well as numerous software applications through the latter's Google Cloud.

The partnership, which comes as 5G services are being rolled out across Europe, is designed to "transform Nokia's digital infrastructure" and mark an operational shift to a cloud-first IT strategy, the Finnish group said in a statement.

"The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs," Nokia said.

The accord, the financial terms of which were not revealed, is the latest in a swathe of such large scale cloud computing tie-ups between European operators and US giants.

Google Cloud already has inked agreements with French automaker Renault and telecoms provider Orange, Amazon Web Services has one with Volkswagen, as does Microsoft with the French health ministry.

Those arrangements have come with the governments of France and Germany having last June announced their "Gaia X" project designed to create a bespoke European infrastructure to enable the continent to cover its own needs for data security should the United States and China engage in a full-blown trade war.

Nokia and its main rivals Ericsson and Huawei between them account for some 80 percent commercial 5G global networks.

China's Huawei is considered as well out in front in terms of the technology's roll-out for next-generation connections although it is subject to a raft of US-imposed restrictions in Europe and in the United States over alleged security reservations amid fears the Chinese can spy on mobile data. 

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Google, cloud computing, Google Cloud, Huawei, Ericsson, 5G
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Deals on Mobile Phones and Electronics

Related Stories

Nokia Gives Google Nod for IT Infrastructure
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  4. Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch With Over 60 Sports Modes Launched in India
  5. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Jio May Have a Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer in the Works
  7. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India
  8. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  9. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Trifo Emma Standard, Emma Pet Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  2. Motorola Tech3 TriX 3-in-1 Hybrid Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 5,999 for Flipkart Sale
  3. BepiColombo Space Probe Makes First Venus Fly-by on Way to Mercury
  4. Xbox One Gets New Xbox UI With October Update, Ahead of Xbox Series X, Series S Release
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy F41, More Receive Price Discounts
  6. Sony Rolling Out Android 9 Pie Update for Older Smart TV Models
  7. LG K92 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report
  8. TSMC Hikes Forecast as COVID-19 Pandemic Transforms Digital Demand
  9. Vivo Y30 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 13,990
  10. Amazon US Employees Press for Election Day Holiday
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com