Technology News

Nokia CEO Sees Possible Benefits From Huawei Tensions

Analysts expect Nokia and its Swedish peer Ericsson to benefit from tensions between the United States and Huawei.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 13:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia CEO Sees Possible Benefits From Huawei Tensions

Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer

Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said on Tuesday the company could benefit from a U.S. clampdown on Chinese rival Huawei as the race to roll out 5G services heats up.

Asked about the regulatory problems facing Huawei, he told investors: "Perhaps there is long term opportunity but more than that, it's hard to say at this point."

Analysts expect Nokia and its Swedish peer Ericsson to benefit from tensions between the United States and Huawei, the largest supplier of mobile network technology.

Nokia last month reported a surprise quarterly loss after it failed to supply 5G telecoms equipment in time.

Suri acknowledged the company had been a little slow in getting 5G technology up and running, citing merging its own technology plans with those of acquired Alcatel-Lucent as a reason.

"We are late in 5G by a few weeks to a couple of months," Suri told the Finnish company's annual shareholder meeting.

Nokia said it has won one additional commercial 5G contract since it reported first-quarter earnings in late April.

"We are winning deals and rolling out some of the world's first 5G networks," Suri said.

"We now have 37 5G commercial contracts - 20 with named customers including T-Mobile, AT&T, STC, and Telia - and more than half of them include wider portfolio elements that our competitors cannot match," he added.

Suri told investors he remained confident the company would reach its annual financial guidance. Nokia repeated in April its forecast for 2019 underlying diluted earnings per share of 25-29 euro cents, and non-IFRS operating margin of 9-12%.

Shares in Nokia were up 1.9 percent in late trading in Helsinki.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Rajeev Suri, 5G, Huawei
Sony Mobile to Withdraw From India, Other Markets in Bid to Turn Business Profitable
Toy Story 4 Final Trailer Sends the Gang on a Rescue Mission
Honor Smartphones
Nokia CEO Sees Possible Benefits From Huawei Tensions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. Sony Is Exiting the Smartphone Business in India, Other Markets
  6. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  7. Google Says Its AI Can Predict Lung Cancer Accurately
  8. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  9. ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-2B
  10. Election Results 2019: How to Check Election Result Online via Google, App, Website
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.