NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia, BSNL Partner to Create 5G Ecosystem in India

, 16 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia, BSNL Partner to Create 5G Ecosystem in India

Nokia and the government-owned telecom operator BSNL on Tuesday announced to work together to leverage 4G LTE technology for enabling greater operational efficiency at Nokia's Chennai plant and prepare it for the 5G era with smart manufacturing.

Nokia manufactures a range of telecom equipment across technologies at its factory in Chennai, catering to both domestic and global customers.

The factory will now leverage Industry 4.0 solutions such as Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), connected Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance operations and increase productivity.

"Nokia is already one of our key partners in developing the 5G ecosystem, and now we are exploring use cases such as Industry 4.0 that can benefit tremendously with 5G," said Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL.

"This network deployment for Industry 4.0 at Nokia's Chennai factory that can be scaled to 5G demonstrates our preparedness to take advantage of new opportunities that will emerge with 5G and IoT in India," he added.

Industry 4.0 relies on low-latency, high-reliability networks as well as capabilities in robotics and AI to drive new levels of automation and data exchange in manufacturing industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and reduced costs.

Nokia's Chennai facility recently crossed the four-million unit production milestone in its 10th year of operation.

"Our collaboration with BSNL will enable us to leverage the latest technology advancements and continue in our efforts to build the increasingly digitized and connected factory of the future. It will pave the path to smart manufacturing in the 5G era," informed Sanjay Malik, Vice President and Head of the India Market at Nokia.

Nokia has deployed the network in the country using its Micro Core Network and Multi-access Edge Computing platform, delivering Edge Cloud capabilities to process data closer to end-users and lowering latency.

BSNL is already working with Nokia and Chinese player ZTE on a 5G technology roadmap.

Earlier this year, Nokia and BSNL signed a network modernisation agreement to support the launch of 4G and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in western and southern regions of India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Nokia
Microsoft Survey Reveals 68 Percent Indians Have Faced Tech Support Scams
BSNL Unveils Rs. 78 Recharge Pack With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for Diwali Season
Billion Capture Plus
Nokia, BSNL Partner to Create 5G Ecosystem in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Meet Palm, a 3.3-Inch 'Companion' Phone for Your iPhone or Android Device
  2. Lenovo K9 With Four Cameras, A5 With Big Battery Launched in India
  3. Honor 8X With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India
  4. Coolpad Note 8 With 4,000mAh Battery, 5.99-Inch Display Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 6T to Ship With a ‘Whole New UI’, Confirms OnePlus
  6. Honor 8X to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. WhatsApp Reportedly Tweaks How 'Delete for Everyone’ Feature Works
  8. DisplayMate Ranks Pixel 3 XL Display Alongside Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XS Max
  9. Realme Claims to Have Sold Over 10 Lakh Phones During Flipkart's Sale
  10. Asus Schedules October 17 Event, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Successor Incoming?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.