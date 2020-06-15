Technology News
loading

Nokia Adds Broadcom as Third 5G Chip Vendor to Diversify Supply

Nokia had said its 5G products could not reach the market in time due to delays by one supplier, identified by analysts as Intel.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2020 13:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Adds Broadcom as Third 5G Chip Vendor to Diversify Supply

Reducing the cost of its chips is a key performance indicator for Nokia

Highlights
  • Nokia is using cheaper custom chips to bring down costs
  • Nokia has said it expects its gross margins to improve
  • It is also working with Intel and Marvell to develop chips

Finland's Nokia Oyj said on Monday it had partnered with Broadcom to develop chips for 5G equipment in its third such deal following ones with Intel and Marvell. Nokia initially chose a type of chip -- Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) -- for its 5G equipment that customers could reprogramme but high costs and supply hurdles last year forced it to change course.

"We still stand by the decision of going with FPGAs because it was the right thing to do at that time," Sandro Tavares, Nokia's head of mobile networks marketing, told Reuters. "When we announced the shift in strategy, the market evolved faster and we needed to speed up the process of developing new suppliers," he said.

Nokia, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei, had said its 5G products could not reach the market in time due to delays by one supplier, identified by analysts as Intel. It is now using cheaper custom chips to bring down costs and adding more suppliers to diversify its supply.

Tavares declined to comment on when Nokia's 5G equipment with Broadcom chips would hit the market or if Nokia would add more suppliers.

Reducing the cost of its chips is a key performance indicator for Nokia and in the first quarter it said 17 percent of its 5G equipment had custom chips, up from about 10 percent at the end of 2019.

By the end of this year, Nokia aims to have the custom chips in more than 35 percent of its 5G shipments and to reach a rate of 100 percent by the end of 2022.

Nokia has said it expects its gross margins to improve as it increases shipments of 5G products with custom chips.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Broadcom, 5G, Ericsson
TikTok Parent ByteDance to Shut Short Video Apps Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October
US to Unveil Voluntary Self-Driving Testing Data-Sharing Effort

Related Stories

Nokia Adds Broadcom as Third 5G Chip Vendor to Diversify Supply
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  2. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  3. Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?
  4. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  5. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  6. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  8. Xiaomi Starts MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. US to Unveil Voluntary Self-Driving Testing Data-Sharing Effort
  2. US to Unveil Voluntary Self-Driving Testing Data-Sharing Effort
  3. Nokia Adds Broadcom as Third 5G Chip Vendor to Diversify Supply
  4. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Shut Short Video Apps Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October
  5. Realme C11 With Model Number RMX2185 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website
  6. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Spotted in OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta Code
  7. Sony WF-SP800N, Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones May Launch in India on June 24
  8. SonyLIV Premium Price to Increase With ‘All New’ Launch on June 18
  9. Redmi 9 May Get a New 6GB RAM Variant, TENAA Listing Tips
  10. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com