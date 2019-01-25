NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 2 to Get Android Oreo Update Soon, May Compromise UI Performance

, 25 January 2019
Nokia 2 was launched in 2017 with Android Nougat

Highlights

  • Nokia 2 to get Android Oreo update soon
  • It won't be rolled out via an OTA, but will be available on a webpage
  • The update may compromise UI performance of Nokia 2

HMD Global recently announced the roadmap for Android Pie for a slew of its phones, however the Nokia 2 budget device was missing from the list, which hasn't even go the stable Android 8.1 Oreo update yet. HMD Global head Juho Sarvikas has finally shut the lid on all the confusion surrounding Nokia 2, and confirmed that the Android 8.1 Oreo stable update will be rolled out soon. However, he cautions that updating the device to Oreo may make it lose its optimum UI performance.

Sarvikas, in a series of tweets, explains the problems regarding the Nokia 2 update. Nokia 2 was launched in 2017 with Android Nougat. Google later launched Android Go, a solution for 1GB RAM phones to get an optimised experienced. As the phone had already been launched with Android, it could not be moved to Go later.

He explains that Android 8.1 Oreo requires more from the system than Nougat, and there is a trade off on snappiness of the experience, which is why the company has been hesitant with its update rollout. But looking at the demand, the company will make the Android 8.1 Oreo update available for those who want it, via a webpage soon. Sarvikas recommends users to stay on Nougat for a better UI performance, though.

Sarvikas has also recently confirmed that the current breed of Nokia smartphones will get the Android Pie update by Q2 2019. Nokia 5 users have already started getting the update, and the Nokia 3.1 Plus will begin receiving the Android Pie update 'in the next few days'. It is worth noting that the Nokia 3.1 Plus was spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie a few days ago, indicating that an update was imminent for the smartphone.

Nokia 2, Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global, Nokia, Android Oreo, Android Pie
