Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Telenor Stops Listing Myanmar Internet Outages Citing Fears for Employees After Military Coup

Telenor Stops Listing Myanmar Internet Outages Citing Fears for Employees After Military Coup

Telenor earlier attempted transparency by listing ordered outages on its website.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 16 February 2021 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Telenor Stops Listing Myanmar Internet Outages Citing Fears for Employees After Military Coup

Telenor has attempted transparency by listing the ordered outages on its website

Highlights
  • Telenor has been active in Myanmar since 2014
  • Last year Telenor employed 747 people there
  • NetBlocks tweeted that Myanmar was under "near-total Internet shutdown"

Norwegian telecom operator Telenor on Monday said that concerns for its employees' safety had stopped it listing forced Internet outages in Myanmar following the February 1 military coup.

While the junta has repeatedly forced Internet providers to shut down or restrict access since seizing power, Telenor attempted transparency by listing the ordered outages on its website.

But it posted on Sunday that "it is currently not possible for Telenor to disclose the directives we receive from the authorities" in Myanmar, adding that "we deeply regret that the list on this site will no longer be updated".

Spokeswoman Hanne Langeland Knudsen told AFP Monday that "our overall judgement of the situation now means that we can't communicate about the directives", saying that the situation in Myanmar is "confused and unclear" and that "our employees' security has had top priority from the start".

Telenor has been active in Myanmar since 2014 and last year employed 747 people there.

At present, telecoms services are heavily disrupted, with UK-based monitoring group NetBlocks tweeting on Monday evening that the country was under a "near-total Internet shutdown" for the second night in a row.

Repeated Internet blackouts have not prevented thousands of people taking to the streets in Myanmar's major cities and far-flung villages alike, although the generals on Monday deployed extra troops as their crackdown intensified.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telenor, Myanmar military coup
NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week to Look for Signs of Life
Moto E7 Power Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of February 19 Launch

Related Stories

Telenor Stops Listing Myanmar Internet Outages Citing Fears for Employees After Military Coup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  3. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  4. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Redmi Note 10 Series Set to Launch in India on March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  7. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Wireless Charger, Bassbuds Pro Launched in India
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M11 Price in India Reduced by Rs. 1,000, Now Retails at Rs. 10,999
  2. Vi Unlimited High-Speed Night Data Launched With Rs. 249 and Above Recharge Packs
  3. Russia’s Progress MS-16 Unmanned Cargo Ship Launched With Supplies to International Space Station
  4. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A Could Launch First in Series; Leaked Poster Hints at Dimensity 800U for Pro
  5. Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Set for March 4, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE Users Stuck in Power Reserve Mode Can Opt for Free Repairs
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak; Launch Expected in March
  8. NASA Wants to Fly Ingenuity Helicopter on Mars for the First Time
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Gives Us More of the Titular Battle
  10. Moto E7 Power Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of February 19 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com