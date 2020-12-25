Technology News
Department of Telecom Conducts Drive Against Illegal Mobile Signal Boosters in Mumbai

An official release said that the usage of illegal signal boosters been rampant in the city leading to network issues and customer complaints.

By ANI | Updated: 25 December 2020 10:45 IST
The drive was conducted on December 22 and 23 across residential and commercial establishments

The drive was conducted on December 22 and 23 across residential and commercial establishments

Highlights
  • DoT carried out inspections in LT Marg, Masjid Bunder, Bhoiwada, etc
  • The release said 68 illegal repeaters were removed
  • DoT also cut down wire joints giving feed to 50 illegal antennas

To curb the use of mobile boosters that wreak havoc on mobile networks and impact the experience for customers, Wireless Monitoring Organization, Department of Telecom (DoT), with the support of relevant authorities and mobile operators, has conducted inspection drives in South Mumbai.

"Over the coming days, the authorities plan to extend the drive to other locations in the city," it said.

"Over the coming days, the authorities plan to extend the drive to other locations in the city," it said.

The drive was conducted on December 22 and 23 across residential and commercial establishments in LT Marg, Masjid Bunder, Bhoiwada, Zaveri Bazar, Kolsa Street, Nagdevi Street, Abdul Rahman Steet, Narayan Dhuru Street and Sarang Street.

The release said 68 illegal repeaters were removed, wire joints were cut down giving feed to 50 illegal antennas and 29 notices were given to remove the identified ones with immediate effect.

Similar raids have been conducted in different cities covering multiple places like Delhi, Agra, Mathura, etc across residential and commercial establishments, it said.

Comments

