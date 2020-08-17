State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched a new Rs. 399 prepaid plan in the Mumbai circle that comes with a validity of 28 days. This combo plan offers talk time and data benefits, alongside 100 SMS messages per day benefit as well. Separately, the telecom operator has also reintroduced its Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 prepaid plans in the same circle. These two plans were earlier launched on a promotional basis, and expired in July, but they have been brought back for another 90 days.

Starting with the new MTNL Rs. 399 prepaid plan, it offers 500MB of daily data to all subscribers and offers truly unlimited free (local and STD) calls from Home and National roaming network. As mentioned, this plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day benefit as well. The Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days only. On the MTNL Mumbai home page, the new pack launch notice reads, “MTNL, Mumbai launches new STV 399 with free 1GB/day data, Truly Unlimited free Local & STD calls, 100 SMS/day.” However, when you click on it, the tariff page shows 500MB daily data benefit. This new pack launch was first spotted by OnlyTech.

There is also the reintroduction of the two Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 prepaid plans in the MTNL Mumbai circle. This announcement was also made via a MTNL Mumbai homepage notice that reads, “Limited period offer extended for Data STV 1298 & STV 1499.” These packs are live on a promotional basis, and will expire on November 11, 2020.

As for benefits, the MTNL Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data, as well as free voice calling benefits from the home network and from MTNL Delhi network. MTNL notes that during roaming other than MTNL Delhi, standard roaming charges will be applicable. This plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. The telco informs that after the data FUP is reached, a charge of 3 paise per 10KB will be applicable.

The MTNL Rs. 1298 prepaid plan also offers 2GB of daily data and comes with a validity of 270 days. This is a data pack only, and doesn't offer any other talk time or SMS benefits. To activate this pack, MTNL Mumbai subscribers can send a text that reads, “SUB RCH1298” to 444. The reintroduction of these two new plans was also first spotted by OnlyTech.

