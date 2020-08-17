Technology News
MTNL Launches New Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan, Reintroduces Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 Packs for Limited Period

MTNL Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 500MB of daily data with a validity of 28 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 August 2020 12:34 IST
MTNL Rs. 1,298 prepaid pack offers 270 days of validity

Highlights
  • MTNL Rs. 1499 offers 100 SMS messages per day benefit
  • The long-term packs will expire on November 11 this year
  • MTNL Rs. 399 pack offers 500MB of daily data to subscribers

State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched a new Rs. 399 prepaid plan in the Mumbai circle that comes with a validity of 28 days. This combo plan offers talk time and data benefits, alongside 100 SMS messages per day benefit as well. Separately, the telecom operator has also reintroduced its Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 prepaid plans in the same circle. These two plans were earlier launched on a promotional basis, and expired in July, but they have been brought back for another 90 days.

Starting with the new MTNL Rs. 399 prepaid plan, it offers 500MB of daily data to all subscribers and offers truly unlimited free (local and STD) calls from Home and National roaming network. As mentioned, this plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day benefit as well. The Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days only. On the MTNL Mumbai home page, the new pack launch notice reads, “MTNL, Mumbai launches new STV 399 with free 1GB/day data, Truly Unlimited free Local & STD calls, 100 SMS/day.” However, when you click on it, the tariff page shows 500MB daily data benefit. This new pack launch was first spotted by OnlyTech.

There is also the reintroduction of the two Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 prepaid plans in the MTNL Mumbai circle. This announcement was also made via a MTNL Mumbai homepage notice that reads, “Limited period offer extended for Data STV 1298 & STV 1499.” These packs are live on a promotional basis, and will expire on November 11, 2020.

As for benefits, the MTNL Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan offers 2GB of daily data, as well as free voice calling benefits from the home network and from MTNL Delhi network. MTNL notes that during roaming other than MTNL Delhi, standard roaming charges will be applicable. This plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. The telco informs that after the data FUP is reached, a charge of 3 paise per 10KB will be applicable.

The MTNL Rs. 1298 prepaid plan also offers 2GB of daily data and comes with a validity of 270 days. This is a data pack only, and doesn't offer any other talk time or SMS benefits. To activate this pack, MTNL Mumbai subscribers can send a text that reads, “SUB RCH1298” to 444. The reintroduction of these two new plans was also first spotted by OnlyTech.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: MTNL, MTNL Prepaid Plan, MTNL Rs 399 Pack, MTNL Rs 1298 Pack, MTNL Rs 1499 Pack
