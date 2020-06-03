Technology News
MTNL ₹251 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited free local and STD calls from Home and National Roaming networks.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 June 2020 17:33 IST
Photo Credit: MTNL

MTNL has introduced a new prepaid plan for Mumbai circle

Highlights
  • MTNL Rs. 251 pack comes with a validity of 28 days
  • The new recharge plan offers 100 SMS messages per day
  • After the daily data FUP, a fee of 3 paise per 10KB is levied

State-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has launched a new prepaid plan priced at ₹ 251 for its Mumbai-based subscribers. This new prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers a 1GB daily data cap. After the daily data limit is achieved, MTNL will charge a fee of 3 paise per 10KB for consumption of additional data. This prepaid plan competes with Vodafone Idea's ₹ 299 prepaid plan and Jio's ₹ 249 prepaid plan in India.

The new MTNL ₹ 251 prepaid plan is live on the Mumbai website, and offers truly unlimited free local and STD calls from Home and National Roaming networks. It also includes 1GB daily data and 100 SMS messages per day. The validity of the plan is listed as 28 days, and MTNL has named it STV 251. MTNL notes that calls made to special numbers like 139 will be charged as per the tariff. To ease the worry of customers during the lockdown, MTNL is offering the STV 251 via e-recharge, online recharge, and SMS recharge portal as well. Users can send an SMS ‘SUB RCH' to 444 and activate the plan. Telecom Talk was the first to spot the new MTNL plan.

There are many other prepaid plans that MTNL offers to its Mumbai subscribers, the cheapest one being the STV 98. This prepaid plan offers 750MB per day data, and unlimited free calls from home network and from MTNL Delhi network. During roaming other than MTNL Delhi, standard roaming charges will be applicable. The plan offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. The most expensive prepaid plan from MTNL is priced at ₹ 1,499 and it offers 2GB daily data, free calls from home network and from MTNL Delhi network, 100 SMS messages per day, and 365 days validity.

MTNL Extends Data Promotion on FTTH Plans Until September 9

The new ₹ 251 prepaid plan from MTNL will compete with Vodafone Idea's ₹ 299 prepaid plan that offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling to any network, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription, for a validity of 365 days. Vodafone Idea is currently running a double data offer on its ₹ 299 plan wherein it is offering 2GB additional daily data to its subscribers. Jio offers a ₹ 249 prepaid plan that also includes 2GB of daily high speed data, unlimited Jio to Jio calls, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes, 100 SMS messages per day, and a validity of 28 days.

