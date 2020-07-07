Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • MTNL Delhi Launches ULD 333 Combo Broadband Plan With 100GB Data FUP, 100 Free Calls to Any Network

MTNL Delhi Launches ULD-333 Combo Broadband Plan With 100GB Data FUP, 100 Free Calls to Any Network

This new MTNL broadband plan has been launched for new subscribers, and is live on a promotional basis for 90 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 July 2020 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MTNL Delhi Launches ULD-333 Combo Broadband Plan With 100GB Data FUP, 100 Free Calls to Any Network

MTNL ULD-333 Combo Broadband offers unlimited calling to MTNL networks

Highlights
  • This new MTNL plan 100 free calls to any network
  • FUP data speed is offered at 8Mbps
  • After free calling is exhausted, calls fee will be Rupee. 1 per pulse

MTNL Delhi has launched a new Rs. 333 broadband monthly plan for a limited period. Calling it the Freedom ULD-333 Combo, the new broadband plan will be available for a promotional period of 90 days for Delhi subscribers, starting July 8. This plan offers unlimited calling on MTNL network and about 100GB of high speed data benefits. The validity of this plan is a month, and this is available for new subscribers only. The download FUP speed of the broadband plan is 8Mbps.

The new ULD-333 Combo broadband plan has been announced for MTNL Delhi subscribers only. The telecom operator has listed the new plan on its website, and claims that it has only been launched for 90 days on a promotional basis, starting July 8. The plan offers unlimited free calling to MTNL networks (Mumbai and Delhi) and 100 calls on other networks. It also offers 100GB of monthly FUP data at 8Mbps speed and after the FUP limit is reached the speed is reduced to 1Mbps. After the free call limit is reached calls will be charged at Rupee. 1 per pulse.

MTNL notes that GST will be applicable extra, over and above the plan price, and this broadband plan is only available for new subscribers. Migration is not allowed on this plan, and MTNL will give old/recovered modem to new subscribers for free. If the subscriber demands a new modem, MTNL will charge Rs. 100 per month.

MTNL Delhi is also offering three new speed boosters on its site for broadband plan subscribers. These are meant to act as top-up recharges for broadband users who exhaust high-speed data before the validity period. The MTNL website reveals that there is a Rs. 50 plan that offers 6GB of data, a Rs. 100 plan that offers 16GB of data, and a Rs. 200 plan that offers 50GB of data. The speed of these plans is tied to your primary plan speeds.

The telecom operator is also offering double data on its FTTH plans in Delhi since last month. Earlier it was offering extra data on its plans, but since June, the plans offer double data to subscribers. The FTH 777 used to offer 400GB FUP limit, but now it is listed with 800GB high speed data benefit. Similarly, the FTH-1111, FTH-1500, FTTH Fire, FTH-2990, and FTH-4990 broadband plans now offer 1,500GB, 2,400GB, 3,000GB, 6,000GB, and 12,000GB FUP data limit. The speeds of the plans range from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. These plans also offer unlimited (local+STD) calls on all networks.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MTNL ULD-333 Combo, MTNL FTTH Plans, MTNL Delhi, MTNL Broadband Plans
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Cloud, Deutsche Bank Agree on Multi-Year Strategic Partnership
MTNL Delhi Launches ULD-333 Combo Broadband Plan With 100GB Data FUP, 100 Free Calls to Any Network
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
  2. Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Getting, Livik Map, New Features Today With 0.19.0 Update
  4. Poco M2 Pro Review
  5. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  6. Airtel Says Platinum Customers Will Get Faster Speeds, Preferential Service
  7. Redmi K20 Pro MIUI 12 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins in India
  8. BSNL Unveiled New Rs. 499 Broadband Plan With 100GB Data in Select Circles
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 599 Recharge Plan With 5GB Daily High-Speed Data
  10. Samsung Galaxy M41 With 6,800mAh Battery Receives 3C Certification: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 3GB High-Speed Data, 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  2. Amazfit Band 5 Spotted on US FCC Website, AMOLED Display and 5ATM Water Resistance Tipped
  3. BSNL Launches New Rs. 499 Broadband Plan With 100GB Data, 20Mbps Speeds in Select Circles
  4. MTNL Delhi Launches ULD-333 Combo Broadband Plan With 100GB Data FUP, 100 Free Calls to Any Network
  5. TikTok Says It Will Exit Hong Kong Market Within Days
  6. Google Cloud, Deutsche Bank Agree on Multi-Year Strategic Partnership
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Support Pages Briefly Go Live on Company Website Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Samsung Electronics Flags Second-Quarter Profit Jump on Solid Chip Demand, One-Off Gains From Apple
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to Be Unveiled as Galaxy Fold Successor: Report
  10. Ola Partners With PhonePe to Promote Digital Payments Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com