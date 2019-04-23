MTNL Offers Double Data Benefits on Its Broadband Plans

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the state-owned telecom operator, has revised its broadband plans portfolio to double the FUP on data benefits. These revised plans are only listed in Mumbai circle, and they range from Rs. 600 to Rs. 7,999. Users can benefit up to 5.4TB of data from these plans. MTNL has listed benefits for non-FTTH and FTTH plans as well, which means users can avail double data benefit on 100Mbps plans as well. In December last year, other state-run telco BSNL had also increased its broadband plan data benefit by up to six times.

MTNL lists six speed options for most of its broadband plans. The Rs. 600 monthly rental broadband plan is offered in 6Mbps, 8Mbps, 10Mbps, 12Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps. The respective data benefit for each plan is 80GB, 140GB, 130GB, 110GB, 90GB, 70GB data respectively. All of these data benefits are directly double than what was earlier offered. For non-FTTH plans with speeds less than 50Mbps, MTNL offers 150 free calls and 1Mbps speeds after the FUP limit is crossed, and for the 50Mbps and 100Mbps FTTH plans, MTNL is offering 150 free calls and 2Mbps after FUP speeds.

Rs. 800 MTNL broadband plan also offers double broadband data on all speed options listed above, and furthermore also offers 200 free calls to FTTH and non-FTTH customers. The Rs. 1,000 broadband plans offers additional speed options like 14Mbps and 16Mbps with double data benefit, and also offers 300 free calls to both FTTH and non-FTTH customers. Similarly, the Rs. 1,200 broadband plan offers double data benefit at additional speeds and 500 free calls to both subscribers. The Rs. 1,500 MTNL broadband plan users get 300 free calls, unlimited calls on MTNL Network (Mumbai and Delhi), and 1.5Mbps after FUP for non-FTTH plans, and the FTTH plan buyers will get 500 free calls and 2Mbps speeds post FUP. The Rs. 2,000 plan offers unlimited calls on all networks + STD, and 2Mbps speeds after FUP.

MTNL is also offering FTTH plans at 50Mbps and 100Mbps speeds at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 4,999, and Rs. 7,999. The Rs. 3,999 broadband plan offers 2400GB (50Mbps) and 2300GB (100Mbps) double data benefit, the Rs. 4,999 offers 3200GB (50Mbps) and 3000GB (100Mbps) double data benefit, and Rs. 7,999 offers 5400GB (50Mbps) and 5000GB (100Mbps) double data benefit. All of these FTTH plans offer unlimited calls on all networks and STD calls, and 5Mbps speeds after FUP.

MTNL says that double data benefit offer applies only till May 31 for Mumbai circle. You can see all the plan details on the company website.