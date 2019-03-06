Technology News

Mobile Data Rates Cheapest in India, Costliest in Zimbabwe: Study

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mobile Data Rates Cheapest in India, Costliest in Zimbabwe: Study

Riding the popularity of ultra-cheap data packs offered by Reliance Jio, which has amassed 28 crore subscribers in a short time, India has emerged as the country that provides mobile data at the lowest rate in the world, a new study says.

Indians pay on an average Rs. 18 for one gigabyte (GB) of data against a global average of Rs. 600, showed the research by price comparison site Cable.co.uk.

"A country whose young population has a particularly high technological awareness, India offers a vibrant smartphone market, with strong adoption and many competitors. Data, therefore, is quite staggeringly cheap," said the report.

With over 430 million smartphone users, India is the second largest smartphone market in the world after China.

For the study, data from 6,313 mobile data plans in 230 countries were gathered and analysed by Cable.co.uk between October 23 and November 28, 2018.

For the India market, researchers studied 57 plans and found that 1GB of data was available in the country for as low as Rs. 1.41 and for a maximum of Rs. 98.83.

In terms of inexpensive mobile data packages, India is followed by Kyrgyzstan ($0.27),
Kazakstan ($0.49), Ukraine ($0.51) and Rwanda ($0.56).

According to the study, 1GB of data cost $6.66 in the UK and $12.37 in the US.

Mobile data packages are the most expensive in Zimbabwe where 1GB of data can cost on an average $75.20, the results showed.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobile Data, India, Zimbabwe
CERN Lab on the Hunt for Dark Matter
Pricee
Mobile Data Rates Cheapest in India, Costliest in Zimbabwe: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  3. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  7. Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  10. Realme 3 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.