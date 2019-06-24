Microsoft is planning to launch in 2020 a foldable Surface tablet that would run Android apps and iCloud in Windows 10, according to a media report citing market research firm IHS Markit.

According to Jeff Lin, Associate Director, Consumer Electronics at IHS Markit, the foldable surface is expected to have two 9-inch screens with a 4:3 aspect ratio, Forbes reported on Sunday. It is expected in either the first quarter of 2020 or the first half.

The device would be powered by the new version of Windows 10, named Windows Core OS or WCOS, also known as Windows Lite, geared for a dual-display user interface. This aspect of the Windows Lite OS was tipped back in March.

Although it is not yet confirmed when Microsoft will make the announcement about the device, it will have a 10nm Intel Lakefield processor, with an always-on connectivity function for LTE or 5G.

IHS Markit may be referring to the 'Centaurus' dual-screen Surface device that the company reportedly showcased earlier this month. Development of a foldable Windows tablet was also tipped earlier this year.

Earlier in 2019, Lenovo showcased what it described as the "World's First Foldable PC", expected to launch this year. The device can be folded in half like a book and looks like a big tablet when opened.

Written with inputs from IANS