Technology News
loading

Microsoft Airband Initiative Aims to Bring Internet to 40 Million People Globally by 2022

Started in 2017, Microsoft's Airband initiative streamlined efforts to set up Internet access across the US.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 17:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Airband Initiative Aims to Bring Internet to 40 Million People Globally by 2022

In a bid to connect billions of people that do not have access to Internet connectivity, tech giant Microsoft, through its Airband Initiative, now aims to extend Internet access to 40 million underserved people globally by July 2022.

Started in 2017, Microsoft's Airband initiative streamlined efforts to set up Internet access across the US.

This time the company is focusing on areas with significant underserved populations and it will start with Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa that have regulatory interest in solving connectivity issues.

"Extending Internet access to 40 million people around the world in the span of three years is a big task -- but it's informed by our ongoing work in connectivity, experience with partners and engagement from development finance institutions," Shelley McKinley-Head of Technology and Corporate Responsibility, Microsoft, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

Earlier, the firm did this on a project-by-project basis spanning Africa, Latin America and Asia.

"In the US, we formalised our connectivity work in 2017 by launching the Airband Initiative, with the goal of bringing broadband connectivity to 3 million people in rural America by July 2022, and today marks the formalisation of the international work within the Initiative," McKinley added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft
PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans
Sony PlayStation 4 Loses Facebook Integration
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Airband Initiative Aims to Bring Internet to 40 Million People Globally by 2022
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Sale Brings Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, More
  2. Instagram Finally Gets a Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  4. Motorola One Macro Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
  6. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  7. Sony Xperia 8 With 21:9 Display, Snapdragon 630 SoC Launched
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch on October 15 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera
  9. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special Sale - What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A3 (2016), and Galaxy Tab S2 Will No Longer Receive Security Updates
  2. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Offer Brings Up to Rs. 5,000 Instant Discount on the Smart TVs
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Generated Rs. 19,000 Crores GMV in 6 Days: RedSeer
  4. Sony PlayStation 4 Loses Facebook Integration
  5. Microsoft Airband Initiative Aims to Bring Internet to 40 Million People Globally by 2022
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2 Vehicle, Ledge Grab Mechanism, and Exploding Gas Cans
  7. Samsung Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4+ With Google Assistant Support Launched
  8. Realme X2 Pro Official Render Shows Off Gradient Design, TENAA Listing Tips Key Specifications
  9. Oppo Reno Ace Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of October 10 Launch
  10. Facebook Said to Be Focus of US Justice Department, State AGs Meeting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.