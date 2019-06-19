Technology News
loading

Mexican President Pitches Universal Internet in Chat With Facebook's Zuckerberg

Lopez Obrador posted on both Facebook and Twitter a short clip of his video conference with Zuckerberg.

By | Updated: 19 June 2019 14:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mexican President Pitches Universal Internet in Chat With Facebook's Zuckerberg

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a video conference with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he spoke with Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, inviting the social media tycoon to partner with him in a bid to promote universal internet access in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador posted on both Facebook and Twitter a short clip of his video conference with Zuckerberg in which the president notes that a fifth of Mexico's population does not have Internet access and that he would like better connectivity to help improve social conditions, especially among the poor.

"This is a program to communicate, inform, improve education, health at a very low cost," said Lopez Obrador, who later invited Zuckerberg to participate in an unspecified form of partnership with the government.

Zuckerberg does not speak in the clip, and Lopez Obrador did not give additional details of the partnership beyond suggesting the effort should build on existing infrastructure, especially electricity lines, and that it should not seek to turn a profit.

"We had the opportunity to discuss the life-changing potential of connectivity with President Lopez Obrador," a Facebook representative said in a statement to Reuters.

The representative did not confirm any potential tie-ups between the company and the Mexican government to boost Internet access, but instead pointed to existing partnerships with internet providers "to create thousands of Wi-Fi hot spots and boost access in rural communities across Mexico.”

To date, the social network has partnered with providers including Viasat and Hughes in Mexico.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Mexico, Mark Zuckerberg, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Adobe Beats Estimates on Creative Cloud Growth
Honor Smartphones
Mexican President Pitches Universal Internet in Chat With Facebook's Zuckerberg
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone X
TRENDING
  1. Asus 6Z With Motorised Rotating Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India in '4 Weeks', Xiaomi Says
  3. Saregama Carvaan 2.0 With 5,000 Preloaded Songs, Wi-Fi Launched
  4. Truecaller Voice VoIP Calling Feature Now Rolling Out on Android
  5. This Could Be the Launch Date of Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  6. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  8. Revolt RV 400 AI-Based Electric Motorcycle Launched in India
  9. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  10. Uber Threatens to Withdraw From Austria
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.