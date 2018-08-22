As the Kerala flood toll nears 400, the natural calamity’s effects have started receding and water level lowering in many parts of the state. Google and telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL offering relief to Kerala flood victims in the form of assistance in sharing location and free data and talk time credit, etc. Now, Idea is giving customers free SIM card replacement to customers affected by Kerala floods, while Samsung has made a contribution of Rs. 2 crores for relief work.

According to a statement, Idea is giving free SIM card replacement for prepaid customers whose SIM cards were damaged in the Kerala floods. Users can opt for this replacement until August 31 by visiting Idea stores. The company has also announced a ‘No Blackout Day’ on August 25, the day of Onam festival. So, customers having packs with free or discounted SMS benefits will get the text messaging benefits on Onam.

Idea has also setup call booths at Kerala flood relief camps in “most affected areas across Kerala” to let users make free calls to their friends and families. It is also working on bringing the network back on the grid in all talukas of the state.

Previously, Idea had set up a toll free number (1984) on which users can call and share the number of missing people. The company will then trace the person’s last known location; however, it works only if the missing person has an Idea number.

Coming to Samsung, the company’s CEO DJ Koh announced that it has made a contribution of $300,000 (about Rs. 2 crores) towards relief work for those affected by the Kerala floods.