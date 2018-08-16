NDTV Gadgets360.com

Kerala Floods: Airtel Giving Free Data, Rs. 30 Talk Time Credit to Prepaid Users

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Kerala Floods: Airtel Giving Free Data, Rs. 30 Talk Time Credit to Prepaid Users

Select Airtel Stores will also let people make calls for free

Highlights

  • Airtel prepaid users will auto-approval of talk time worth Rs. 30
  • They will also get 1GB mobile data
  • Postpaid and home broadband users will get extension on bill payment

Kerala rains and floods have ravaged daily life in the state, affecting the millions living there. A red alert has been issued in Kerala due to the rains, which have already resulted in 67 deaths. Airtel is giving prepaid subscribers based in the state free data and crediting talk time worth Rs. 30, and postpaid users get an extension on bill payments. The operator will also be providing free Wi-Fi and calling facility to affected users, and is providing them the option to recharge their phones’ batteries at select Airtel stores. 

Airtel is providing auto-approval of talk time credit worth Rs. 30 to prepaid customers, and all STD and local calls made to Airtel numbers will be free on August 17 to August 19. This sum will be credited automatically to their accounts, and will have to be paid back later on. Along with this, the prepaid users will get 1GB of mobile data with validity of 7 days. Postpaid and home broadband users are getting an extension on bill payment as well uninterrupted access to services. Airtel is also setting up VSAT at five centres to deliver free Wi-Fi and calling to people.

Additionally, anyone can come to one of the 30 Airtel Stores to charge their phones and to make free calls to their friends and family. These Airtel Stores are located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam.

The unprecedented rains in Kerala have caused flooding and resulted in the death of 25 people in just the last 24 hours. Kochi airport has been shut down, and the army, the navy, the NDRF and other forces are working on rescue and relief operations. Food packets and drinking water are being rushed to Kerala for distribution among the people in 14 worst affected districts, while additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also being sent to the state to assist the local administration in operations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How India's Insuretech Startups Are Battling Against Their Biggest Problem: Consumer Mistrust
Researchers Develop App That Can Extend Your Smartphone's Battery Life
Vivo Nex
Kerala Floods: Airtel Giving Free Data, Rs. 30 Talk Time Credit to Prepaid Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
  3. OnePlus Update Brings Display Flickering Fix, Improved HDR Mode
  4. Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale Today at 12pm: Price, Where to Buy, and More
  5. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  7. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  9. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  10. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale Date Is August 30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.