Kerala rains and floods have ravaged daily life in the state, affecting the millions living there. A red alert has been issued in Kerala due to the rains, which have already resulted in 67 deaths. Airtel is giving prepaid subscribers based in the state free data and crediting talk time worth Rs. 30, and postpaid users get an extension on bill payments. The operator will also be providing free Wi-Fi and calling facility to affected users, and is providing them the option to recharge their phones’ batteries at select Airtel stores.

Airtel is providing auto-approval of talk time credit worth Rs. 30 to prepaid customers, and all STD and local calls made to Airtel numbers will be free on August 17 to August 19. This sum will be credited automatically to their accounts, and will have to be paid back later on. Along with this, the prepaid users will get 1GB of mobile data with validity of 7 days. Postpaid and home broadband users are getting an extension on bill payment as well uninterrupted access to services. Airtel is also setting up VSAT at five centres to deliver free Wi-Fi and calling to people.

Additionally, anyone can come to one of the 30 Airtel Stores to charge their phones and to make free calls to their friends and family. These Airtel Stores are located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam.

The unprecedented rains in Kerala have caused flooding and resulted in the death of 25 people in just the last 24 hours. Kochi airport has been shut down, and the army, the navy, the NDRF and other forces are working on rescue and relief operations. Food packets and drinking water are being rushed to Kerala for distribution among the people in 14 worst affected districts, while additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also being sent to the state to assist the local administration in operations.