Kashmir Internet Shutdown Unconstitutional, Says Supreme Court

The court orders come as blow to the Centre that has been garnering support for its move in the valley.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 12:32 IST
Kashmir Internet Shutdown Unconstitutional, Says Supreme Court

Supreme Court directed the administration of the J&K to review restrictive orders within a week

Highlights
  • Supreme Court said that shutting down the Internet was unconstitutional
  • The government imposed a communications lockdown in August 2019
  • Court ordered authorities to review all curbs in Kashmir in a week's time

Supreme Court said on Friday that shutting down the Internet in Kashmir was unconstitutional in a rebuke for the government. The government imposed a communications lockdown in August after it withdrew the region's autonomy, aiming to control unrest. An indefinite suspension of the Internet is a violation of the country's telecoms rules, the court said, ordering authorities to review all curbs in Kashmir in a week's time.

The Supreme Court directed the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to view all its restrictive orders within a week and publish them publicly for them to raised before a court of law. The court orders come as blow to the Centre that has been garnering support for its move in the valley.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana said : "The court will not go into the political propriety (in connection with the restrictions in J&K)." The court observed its limited concern is to find a balance between liberty of citizens and their security, as in this case liberty and security are at loggerheads.

The Supreme Court in its verdict observed that the use of Internet enjoys constitutional protection as tool, which is under the ambit of freedom of speech and expression and also enables people to carry on with their respective profession.

On Section 144 of the CrPC, the apex court said it cannot be used to curb liberty, and this section can be used only where there is likelihood of incitement of violence and danger to public safety.

Comments

