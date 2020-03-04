Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Cisco Denies Media Reports That It Is Building Firewall to Restrict Internet Access in Kashmir

Cisco Denies Media Reports That It Is Building Firewall to Restrict Internet Access in Kashmir

“Cisco denies reports from India regarding Cisco's involvement in restricting access to social media websites,” the company’s spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 March 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cisco Denies Media Reports That It Is Building Firewall to Restrict Internet Access in Kashmir

The Indian government blocked Internet access in the Kashmir region in August last year

Highlights
  • Cisco says it doesn’t customise its products to enable censorship
  • A report suggested the development of a firewall in the region
  • Cisco has issued a denial of the report

Cisco has refuted the media reports claiming that it is helping the Jammu and Kashmir administration build a firewall to block social media access in the Valley. Recent media reports claimed that the San Jose, California-based company was in a collaboration with the administration to prevent Internet users in Kashmir from accessing blacklisted websites and social media portals through fixed-line connections. The Indian government partially restored Internet access in Kashmir in January — nearly six months after completely restricting it through fixed-line broadband connections and mobile devices. The restoration was limited to 2G connectivity in the region, while 3G, 4G, and fixed-line broadband connections for the general public are still inactive.

A Cisco spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the company supports free expression and open communication on the Internet and was against censorship.

“Cisco denies reports from India regarding Cisco's involvement in restricting access to social media websites,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement emailed to Gadgets 360. “Cisco strongly supports free expression and open communication on the Internet, and our policies and practices are well-established in this area. We build our products to comply with global standards and sell our products globally. We do not customise our products in any way to enable censorship.”

Citing a senior government official, news site The Print on Tuesday reported that Cisco met with Jammu and Kashmir administration to build the firewall for restricting fixed-line Internet users in the region from accessing social media portals. The official told the site that the administration was currently testing the “temporary stopgap arrangement” that would be followed by purchasing of the firewall.

The Indian government imposed a complete ban on Internet access in Kashmir just before nullifying Article 370 of the constitution in August last year. It faced criticism from various bodies even the Supreme Court in January called the Internet shutdown unwarranted. After this, the government restored 2G mobile Internet services in the region, for only whitelisted sites.

An official notification released last month showed that Internet restrictions will remain operative in the region at least until today as the administration considered that virtual private networks (VPNs) “are being misused by anti-national elements”. The Kashmir Police also reportedly filed a first information report (FIR) against the people accessing social media by employing proxy servers and VPNs in the region.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cisco firewall, Cisco, Kashmir Internet access, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched : Price, Specifications
Cisco Denies Media Reports That It Is Building Firewall to Restrict Internet Access in Kashmir
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  2. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  3. WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Android, iPhone Users
  4. Cisco Denies Media Reports on Firewall in Kashmir
  5. Realme 3 Pro Gets VoWiFi on Airtel and Jio With Latest Update
  6. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
  7. New Dish TV, D2h Fees Could Make Your Secondary DTH Connection Cheaper
  8. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  9. Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro Gaming Phones With 90Hz Displays Launched
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Cisco Denies Media Reports That It Is Building Firewall to Restrict Internet Access in Kashmir
  2. Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro Gaming Smartphones Launched : Price, Specifications
  3. Supreme Court Quashes RBI Ban on Cryptocurrency Banking
  4. Moto G8 Power Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders
  5. Imtiaz Ali’s She: Trailer, March Release Date Unveiled for New Netflix Series From India
  6. Amazon Confirms First Coronavirus Case Among US Employees, Worker Quarantined
  7. Voot Retains Madam Secretary ‘Hindu Nationalism’ Episode That Amazon Censored
  8. Foxconn's Consumer Electronics Revenue to Take a Hit in First Quarter Due to Coronavirus
  9. Coronavirus Outbreak: Conferences Go Virtual as COVID-19 Spreads
  10. Coronavirus Impact: Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Made Free to Encourage Work From Home
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.